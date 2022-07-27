Middlesbrough make multi-million pound offer as they chase 21-y/o attacker

Middlesbrough have made an offer worth up to £2.5m as they look to sign Matthew Hoppe from Mallorca.

The 21-year-old American, who has won six caps for his country, enjoyed a real breakthrough for Schalke in the 2020/21 campaign, where he scored six goals in 22 Bundesliga games.

A move to Mallorca followed but things haven’t really gone to plan for Hoppe in Spain, with the striker making just five appearances in the previous season.

Despite that, Chris Wilder is keen on bringing Hoppe to Teesside, as reporter Tom Bogert revealed that Boro have lodged a bid for the youngster, as they look to seal a deal for Hoppe ahead of the competition, which includes north-east rivals Sunderland.

“Middlesbrough have made an offer to Mallorca for USMNT forward Matthew Hoppe, per sources. Offer is around $3m (including add-ons). Sunderland interested as well.”

It’s no secret that Wilder is desperate to bring in multiple attacking reinforcements to help his Boro side, who begin their Championship season with a game at home to West Brom this weekend.

The verdict

This would be an exciting signing as whilst Hoppe’s record with Mallorca is underwhelming, he proved during his time with Schalke that he is a talented player.

Plus, he’s still very young, so he is someone who has the potential to get a lot better and it could turn out to be a smart investment for Boro.

It promises to be an interesting few weeks for Wilder, who knows that whilst he is working with a good squad, they need more goals in the team if they are to be serious challengers this season.

