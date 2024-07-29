Highlights Middlesbrough are interested in signing Bristol City forward Tommy Conway, and have opened talks with the Robins over a transfer.

Conway is currently training with the U21s at Ashton Gate after failing to agree a new contract with the club, with his current deal expiring in 2025.

Wolves, Rangers and Celtic have been linked with the Scotland international in the past.

Middlesbrough have opened talks with Bristol City as they consider a move for forward Tommy Conway as Michael Carrick looks to strengthen his squad this summer.

The Scotland international is currently out of favour at Ashton Gate, after the club failed to reach an agreement with him over a new contract, with Conway’s current deal expiring in the summer of 2025.

So, they are open to selling the academy graduate, and Sky Sports reporter Ron Walker has revealed that Boro are interested in bringing the player to Teesside.

Bristol City exit would benefit Tommy Conway and the club

Bristol City chief Liam Manning has made it clear that Conway is not in his plans right now, and whilst that’s an approach that has divided opinion among some, it’s clear that the player needs to move on for the sake of his career.

At 22, Conway will want to find a place that he can settle, and he will look to kick-on as he tries to fulfil his potential over the next few years.

That would certainly be preferable in comparison to sitting on the bench or just playing for the U21s for the Robins.

You can understand why Manning has taken such a stance, and it would also be beneficial from Bristol City’s perspective to get a fee for the player now, instead of letting him run his deal down.

It has been claimed previously that the likes of Celtic, Rangers and Wolves are all monitoring Conway, but no club has firmed up that interest with a bid just yet.

Middlesbrough need attacking reinforcements

Meanwhile, this is a potential deal that should excite Boro fans, as they are in need of more quality in the final third, and Conway would fit the bill.

They fell short in their quest to reach the play-offs last season, and a factor for that was the lack of goals aside from Emmanuel Latte Lath.

There was a real reliance on the ex-Atalanta man, and whilst he has proven to be an excellent Championship striker, they need more depth.

Tommy Conway's Championship Stats 23/24 Season (Source: Sofascore) Appearances 39 Starts 27 Goals 10 Assists 1 xG 9.25 Balls recovered per game 1.3 Possession lost per game 3.8 Fouls won per game 0.6

Tommy Conway suits Michael Carrick’s style

But, it’s not a case of just signing any player, and Conway does look as though he has the attributes to flourish under a manager like Carrick.

We know that the Boro chief wants to play fast, attacking football, which requires forwards who press and are willing to do the hard yards - which is what Conway’s games about.

As well as that, he fits the profile of the squad in that he is a young player with his best years in front of him, so from a football and financial side of things, it makes sense.

Middlesbrough’s summer transfer plans

Boro have made some good signings so far this summer, with Luke Ayling joining on a permanent basis, whilst Aidan Morris and Delano Burgzorg have also arrived.

However, fans would have been slightly frustrated that more business hasn’t been done, as it does seem as though they are two or three quality additions away from having a squad that should be very competitive at this level.

Of course, there’s still plenty of time left in the window, so there’s no need to panic, but Conway would be a positive signing if they can make it happen.

Middlesbrough start their Championship campaign against Swansea City at the Riverside Stadium on August 10.