Middlesbrough make major transfer breakthrough in pursuit of striker

Middlesbrough have agreed a deal with Mallorca to sign Matthew Hoppe on a permanent basis.

Chris Wilder has been desperate to strengthen Boro’s options up top, with a few new additions expected before the deadline, even though they completed a deal for Brentford Marcus Forss.

And, Hoppe is a player who has been linked with a move to the Riverside Stadium in recent weeks, although Boro were known to face competition to land the American international.

However, it appears they have seen off those rivals, as Teesside Live confirmed that everything has been agreed with the Spanish outfit to see Hoppe make the move to English football for the first time in his career.

It’s unclear what sort of fee Boro will pay to land the 21-year-old, but the north-east outfit do have cash to spend after Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier both departed in relatively big-money deals.

The update adds that Hoppe will now be waiting for a work permit before he finalises his switch to the Championship side.

The verdict

This is good news for Middlesbrough fans as we know they are at least two strikers short in the squad and the search to bring in those players has been frustrating in recent weeks.

So, to get Hoppe over the line will be a major relief for Wilder but more importantly they will be getting a player who should thrive at this level.

Hoppe has the physicality to cope, whilst he has the potential to get even better, so this is a very exciting addition.

