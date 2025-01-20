Middlesbrough are ready to let Emmanuel Latte Lath leave for Atlanta United this January.

According to Graeme Bailey, the forward is very likely to be sold to the MLS outfit Atlanta before the market shuts on 3 February.

It was initially reported by The Northern Echo that an offer worth £18 million, rising to potentially £20 million has been submitted.

Latte Lath joined Middlesbrough in the summer of 2023 from Swiss side St. Gallen, and has been a key figure in Michael Carrick’s side since.

Emmanuel Latte Lath transfer latest

Middlesbrough are set to agree to a deal with Atlanta United over a move for Latte Lath.

It has been claimed that the Championship side are ready to allow the forward to depart this January, with the club moving forward with their own transfer plans.

The Teesside outfit missed out on the signing of Tom Cannon, but it has been reported that they have made an offer to Plymouth Argyle for Morgan Whittaker.

Latte Lath’s departure should raise funds that can be reinvested back into Carrick’s first team squad over the next two weeks.

It has also been claimed that both Ryan Giles and Glen Kamara are transfer targets for Middlesbrough, with their sights set on a play-off place this season.

Boro are currently seventh in the Championship table following their 2-0 loss to Portsmouth last weekend, with an inferior goal difference keeping them behind sixth place West Brom.

Emmanuel Latte Lath’s impact at Middlesbrough

Emmanuel Latte Lath - Middlesbrough league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 30 (23) 16 (1) 2024-25 27 (18) 11 (2) As of January 20th

Latte Lath has played in all 27 of Middlesbrough’s league games so far this season, making 18 starts.

The 26-year-old contributed 11 goals and two assists, playing a key role in their battle for the play-off places so far.

He also scored 16 goals in the league in his first campaign with the club, with Boro coming eighth in the table.

Next up for Boro is a big clash at home to West Brom on Tuesday night in a 7.45pm kick-off.

Could be a busy two weeks for Middlesbrough

The decision to cash in on Latte Lath midway through the season is a big call for Boro, they’re taking a huge gamble on their promotion hopes now.

Waiting until the end of the window on top of that also means it could be about to get quite hectic behind the scenes.

This isn’t the ideal preparation for the club’s clash with the Baggies on Tuesday night.

However, if they can get deals for Kamara, Whittaker and Giles over the line then perhaps selling Latte Lath is a gamble that will pay off.