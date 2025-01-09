Luton Town are closing in on Middlesbrough winger Isaiah Jones.

This is according to an update from Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, who has revealed that the player will undergo a medical ahead of his move to the Hatters.

The Teesside outfit have some of the most gifted attacking players in the division at their disposal, with the likes of Finn Azaz and Emmanuel Latte Lath both showing their class during the 2024/25 campaign. Their goals against Oxford United earlier in the season reinforced just how threatening the pair can be when on top form.

Ben Doak has also been a real asset since making the loan move from Liverpool - and could prove to be a game-changer in the promotion race if he remains at the Riverside for the remainder of the season.

But another one of their attacking players, Jones, could be on his way out of the club.

West Bromwich Albion were linked, but it's believed that only Luton have been in talks and a move may be imminent.

Isaiah Jones set to move on despite Middlesbrough stance

Luton had been given permission to talk to Jones and according to Sky Sports journalist Downie, he's now set to make the move to Kenilworth Road.

The Northern Echo previously reported that the Teesside outfit weren't going to force him out of the exit door. Instead, they were going to let him decide his own future.

And it seems as though the 25-year-old will be moving on. He is set to undergo a medical today ahead of a £5m move, with the Hatters paying that amount despite the fact Jones hasn't made that much of an impact in front of goal this season.

Personal terms aren't expected to be an issue either, so a move looks inevitable now.

Isaiah Jones' 2024/25 campaign at Middlesbrough (All competitions) Appearances 23 Goals 0 Assists 0 (As of 9th Janaury, 2025)

All parties could benefit from Isaiah Jones move

Jones could benefit from his move away from the Riverside.

He has shown real promise during his time at Boro, but he hasn't made enough of an impact this term.

And a move to a fresh destination could help him to kickstart his career.

He may have to move to a club lower down the table - but the Hatters are still a good team to join and he could help to turn their fortunes around.

This move could be crucial for his career, so he will be keen to make an impact in Bedfordshire and that can only be a good thing for Luton.