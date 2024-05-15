Middlesbrough, Leicester City, Hull City and Luton Town are all reportedly showing interest in a summer move for Elfsborg midfielder Michael Baidoo.

That is according to a report from Swedish football news outlet Fotbolldirekt, as clubs begin to set in motion their transfer window plans.

The report details the interest of multiple English clubs in the Elfsborg midfielder, as well as prior interest from clubs in the USA, Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.

It remains unclear at this stage whether Elfsborg are looking to sell Baidoo this summer, or indeed if the midfielder would entertain the idea of a move to England.

Middlesbrough, Hull and Leicester City want Michael Baidoo

In the report, Middlesbrough, Luton Town, Hull City and Leicester City are all credited with holding an interest in Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo.

Israeli club Maccabi Haifa, Bulgarian outfit Ludogorets, Hungarian side Ferencvaros and Dutch Eredivisie side NEC Nijmegen are all reportedly looking into a move for the 25-year-old too, with the Ghanaian impressing during his time in Sweden.

It also states that should Elfsborg look to sell the central midfielder this summer, they can expect to receive a fee in the region of two to four million euros (£1.7 million-£3.4 million).

The 25-year-old is contracted with the Swedish side until December 2025, and they will be in no rush to want to lose their midfield maestro seeing as though he is an important member of the starting 11 of Jimmy Thelin, who will soon depart to manage Aberdeen.

Michael Baidoo is flourishing in the Allsvenskan for Elfsborg

Often found operating from the middle of a midfield three for Elfsborg, Baidoo is the metronome in midfield for the Swedish top-flight side.

A box-to-box midfielder, his performances last season had caught the attention of then Ghana manager Chris Hughton, as he watched Baidoo ahead of naming his Africa Cup of Nations side - which Baidoo missed out on.

Michael Baidoo Elfsborg stats (all comps), per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 2024 7 2 1 2023 32 5 6 2022 23 9 2

Five goals and six assists in his 2023 season speak to the all-round ability from central midfield he possesses, whilst another positive start to his 2024 campaign with two goals and one assist in seven outings looks to be enough to kick interested clubs into action - Sofascore have him as the 27th-best rated player in the Allsvenskan currently.

Baidoo has proven his ability to contribute to be a do-it-all midfield maestro, contributing impressive goal and assist returns from his time with Elfsborg.

Michael Baidoo may fit Leicester City the best

For Middlesbrough, Baidoo would provide the value of goals from central midfield, a commodity they have lacked in recent seasons.

He would have trouble displacing Hayden Hackney and Jonny Howson, but both of those players don't have the track record of goals that the Ghanaian has, and could prove to be a different type of midfield weapon for Carrick to work with.

As for Hull City, Tyler Morton will return to parent club Liverpool following a successful loan spell with the Tigers this season, and that will leave a hole in the centre of their midfield that will need plugging.

Baidoo's attributes would work well in an attack that put significant emphasis on fast, high-tempo play under Liam Rosenior.

Meanwhile, he could prove strong competition for Harry Winks in a Leicester side that play with the same midfield three set up as Elfsborg do.

Therefore, he would perhaps have a better chance at adapting to the English game in the Foxes midfield as opposed to Hull or Middlesbrough's, as they are more commonly seen deploying with two in midfield.