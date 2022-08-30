Middlesbrough looking to secure transfer agreement for 7-goal striker

Middlesbrough are interested in Nottingham Forest’s Sam Surridge as they continue to look for a new striker ahead of the deadline.

It has been a very busy summer for Chris Wilder who has reshaped the Boro squad ahead of his first full season in charge and whilst they have brought in Matthew Hoppe, Marcus Forss and Rodrigo Muniz, they are still after another number nine.

And, Football Insider have revealed that the Teesside outfit are keeping tabs on Surridge, who could be available following Forest’s incredibly busy summer.

Steve Cooper has brought in 18 new players since guiding the Reds to promotion, with several new attackers arriving. As a result, the 24-year-old is expected to find game time hard to come by as the season progresses, even though he has featured in three games so far.

Therefore, the chance to play more regularly at Boro may appeal, whilst Forest may see it as the ideal time to cash in on a player who has less than two years left on his deal.

Surridge scored seven goals in 20 appearances in the Championship last season.

The verdict

With the amount of options Cooper has in the final third at Forest, including many new faces, the reality is that Surridge is going to struggle for minutes.

So, this could be a move that suits all parties as he needs to be playing regularly and Boro are probably one striker short in their squad.

The clock is ticking in terms of getting a deal done but it’s one that Wilder should be pushing for as it would be a smart bit of business.

