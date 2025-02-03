Middlesbrough are keen on Liverpool’s Tyler Morton in the final hours of the transfer window, and they would be willing to pay in excess of £10m for the midfielder.

The 22-year-old midfielder has spent the past two years out on loan in the Championship, with Blackburn and Hull City, but he remained at Anfield this season to be part of the first-team squad under Arne Slot.

However, Morton has understandably struggled to feature for the Reds, and it appears a late move could be on the cards.

Middlesbrough plotting transfer move for Liverpool's Tyler Morton

That’s after reporter Paul Joyce revealed that Boro are keen on Morton, as Michael Carrick looks to bolster his squad for the run-in.

“Middlesbrough have shown interest in Tyler Morton, the Liverpool midfielder. Any fee could be significantly above £10 million depending on bonuses and add-ons.

“Morton - who was wanted by Bayer Leverkusen last summer - is keen for more regular football. The two clubs have a good relationship given the success of Ben Doak’s loan move from Anfield. One to watch in the coming hours.”

As outlined above, there was serious interest in Morton in the summer, with Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and Atalanta all tracking the player.

Boro would be in a race against time to get this finalised by 11pm, and journalist Dominic Shaw also stated that there was a gap in the valuation between the two clubs.

Tyler Morton would be a shrewd signing for Middlesbrough

It has been a hectic window for Boro, and it seems they will be working right up until the final seconds to try and improve Carrick’s squad, even with the game against Sunderland tonight.

Clearly, Morton would be a huge signing for the club if they could get it over the line.

The England youth international has proven himself in the Championship over the years, and, at 22, he is someone who can get better and better in the future.

Obviously, it’s difficult for Morton to get near the Liverpool XI when you consider the quality ahead of him in the pecking order, so it does look as though he needs a move for the sake of his career.

Championship Table (prior to Middlesbrough vs Sunderland) Team P GD Pts 5 Blackburn Rovers 30 5 45 6 West Brom 30 12 44 7 Middlesbrough 29 11 44 8 Norwich City 30 7 42

Whether a £10m package is enough to tempt Liverpool remains to be seen, but from a football perspective, it’s a deal that could suit all parties, and Carrick could be the ideal manager for Morton to learn from as he looks to fulfil his potential. So, this would be a real statement of intent from Boro, who are seeking promotion to the Premier League.

The Teesside outfit take on Sunderland at the Riverside Stadium knowing they will move back into the top six if they avoid defeat.