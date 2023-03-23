Middlesbrough keeper Zack Steffen has made it clear that he has no intention of returning to Manchester City ahead of next season.

The USA international is currently on loan at the Riverside Stadium, and he has been the number one under Michael Carrick, helping them during their remarkable run that has left them in the hunt for automatic promotion with eight games to go.

Whilst Steffen’s focus will only be on helping Boro back to the Premier League, he does face an uncertain future, as he is scheduled to go back to City in the summer.

Yet, speaking to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the 27-year-old was adamant that whilst he doesn’t know where he will be playing, he will be looking to move on.

“I don’t think I’ll go back. No, I want to be playing. Although I had a great time at City and I love those guys, and obviously [it’s] an amazing club, I don’t really have any plans to go back.”

It remains to be seen whether Boro pursue a permanent move for Steffen, although it could depend on if they win promotion to the Premier League. The Teesside outfit currently trails Sheffield United by three points in the battle to finish second, although the Blades do have a game in hand.

With Steffen under contract at City until the summer of 2025, they will be in a position to command a fee for the stopper, who joined the champions for around $7m in 2019 from Columbus Crew.

The verdict

Firstly, it makes total sense that Steffen wants to leave, because he knows that with Ederson and Stefan Ortega at the club, he simply isn’t going to get near the first-team at City, and at 27, he needs to be playing regularly.

So, a permanent transfer seems inevitable ahead of next season, and the big question is whether Boro will push through with a move, and if it depends on what division they are in.

Steffen has done well on the whole for Boro, and he can play with his feet in the way Carrick wants, however he has made mistakes. Therefore, it’s not a foregone conclusion that Boro would want to keep him. Ultimately though, that will wait, and the only focus for Steffen is helping the team to promotion this season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.