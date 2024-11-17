Liverpool are set to allow Ben Doak to remain at Middlesbrough for the remainder of the season.

This is according to TBR Football, who believe the Reds will allow the Scotland international to continue his development at the Riverside, having seen him thrive under Michael Carrick.

Boro did well to win the race for Doak in the summer - and it's become clear why he's a highly-rated figure at Anfield.

Scoring his first goal for the Teesside outfit against Stoke City back in September, he has also provided for others, with the player registering three assists in his last two league games.

Two of these assists came in a magnificent 5-1 home win against Luton Town, who were only relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season but were torn apart by Carrick's men.

His excellent pass in a corner kick routine allowed Delano Burgzorg to score the first goal of the game against the Hatters, before he set up Finn Azaz for Boro's third, after using his pace to get down the right-hand side.

He could have had another assist on the day, but he will just be delighted with the fact he was able to make such an impressive impact on the game.

Not only was he able to perform well in the final third against the Hatters, but he also did an admirable amount of defensive work to ensure the Teesside outfit only conceded one goal that afternoon.

Also shining for Scotland during the international break, he is doing everything he can to retain his starting place under Carrick, who will be impressed by what he has seen of the wide player thus far.

Ben Doak's 2024/25 loan spell at Middlesbrough (As of November 17th, 2024) [All competitions] Appearances 10 Goals 1 Assists 3

Unfortunately, Boro haven't been consistent enough to force their way into the top six, but they have achieved a play-off finish under Carrick before and Doak will be hoping that his current loan team are in the promotion mix at the end of the season.

He could play a big part in any promotion push at the Riverside.

Liverpool make loan decision on Ben Doak

Having seen him shine at the Riverside, the Reds could have been considering recalling the wide player, before sending him out on loan to a Premier League team.

It's been reported that some English top-tier teams have enquired about taking him on loan for the second half of the campaign.

But the Reds are happy with how Doak is progressing on Teesside at this point, and with this in mind, they have decided not to recall the player when January comes along, according to TBR Football.

Middlesbrough will be delighted about Ben Doak decision

This is a decision that could end up working out well for all parties.

Boro are set to retain a brilliant player, who could potentially help them to break into the top six and stay there.

They need a star to take them to the promotion mix though - and Doak could end up being that man.

The Reds should also benefit from this decision - because they know that the wide player is currently winning plenty of game time and he looks set to continue being a key part of Boro's first team.

That can only be a good thing for Doak, who will want plenty of minutes on the pitch in his quest to develop.