Middlesbrough considering transfer swoop for South American defender

Middlesbrough are eyeing up a January transfer swoop for 20-year-old Brazilian right-back Heitor Rodrigues, according to a report from South American publication Torcedores.

They claim that Boro are set to bid in the region of 32.9 million Brazilian real, which equates to just over £5 million but his current club Internacional are not willing to accept less than £10 million for the youngster.

Rodrigues is also the subject of interest from Italian Serie A side Fiorentina but no official bid has been made for his signature.

Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Middlesbrough players are playing at now?

1 of 28 1) Where is Adam Reach playing now? West Brom Sheffield Wednesday Preston Portsmouth

He has played 17 times this season in Brazil’s top division as well as four times in the Copa Libertadores – the South American equivalent of the UEFA Champions League.

That part of the world is an area that Boro have already delved into this year with the summer acquisition of midfielder Martin Payero from Argentinian outfit Banfield.

After a rocky start to life on Teesside, Payero netted his first goal for the club against Cardiff City at the weekend and new director of football Kieran Scott looks to be eyeing up another overseas raid as we get closer to 2022.

The Verdict

Much like the signing of Payero, this seems influenced from the new recruitment team at the Riverside Stadium and it looks to be a sign of where the club are going.

Rodrigues seems highly-rated in his country hence the price-tag set upon him so it’ll take some negotiations from Boro in order to bring him to their club.

It also depends on what funds are available in January, with a significant amount – in the region of £6 million – forked out on Payero this summer.

Right-back though is a problem area with Anfernee Dijksteel troubled with muscle problems and Darnell Fisher out long-term with a knee injury, so it may be an investment worth making.