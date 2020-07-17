Middlesbrough linked with move for 53-y/o manager

As per the Evening Express, Middlesbrough are among the clubs keen on trying to sign Paul Cook as their next manager from Wigan Athletic.

The Wigan boss has been catching the eye of late as the Latics aim to get themselves safe from the drop to League One, with a 12-point deduction looming over their heads.

Indeed, the performances they have been putting in most recently has seen them as one of the form teams in the league over a prolonged period and that is clearly interesting other clubs.

Middlesbrough are among them, then, with it uncertain as to what is going to happen with the future of Neil Warnock.

The veteran boss looks set to keep Boro in the Championship this season – as was his task when he came in not so long ago – but whether he is open to a longer stay remains to be seen.

The Verdict

Naturally, Boro are looking for other managerial options if Warnock does leave the club in the summer and Cook’s stock is rising all the time.

As well as the good work being done now, he has also won promotions during his career as a manager and plays some top attacking football so fans of the Teessiders might well be intrigued to see what he could bring.