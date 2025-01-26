Middlesbrough are reportedly making a shock move for Slovan Bratislava striker David Strelec.

That's according to journalist Alan Nixon reporting via Patreon, in what could be another major addition to Michael Carrick's forward line if a deal can be done.

In the last few days, Middlesbrough have completed the signing of Plymouth Argyle star Morgan Whittaker, in a deal understood to have been worth £5m up-front with a further £2.5m in add-ons.

Boro have also been handed the boost of Ben Doak's Liverpool recall deadline being passed, meaning the electric teenage winger will remain on Teesside for the remainder of the season, but more attacking additions are being eyed up.

Middlesbrough make £5m approach for Slovan Bratislava striker David Strelec

However, Carrick's thirst for attacking weapons doesn't appear to have been quenched, as Middlesbrough are said to be making a £5m move for Slovan Bratislava centre-forward David Strelec.

Nixon states that Boro are in the market for new forward players, and that a deal for the 23-year-old striker could be completed quickly if there's a willingness to make it happen.

A Slovakian international, Nixon is quoted saying Strelec "would jump at the move, and is waiting on confirmation of the deal being finalised".

It's stated that the deal potentially hinges on whether Emmanuel Latte Lath completes his big-money move from Middlesbrough to MLS side Atlanta United, as that would bring in the funds and space in the squad to seek his replacement.

However, Latte Lath limped off early in Boro's 2-1 defeat to Preston North End over the weekend with a groin complaint, putting fresh doubt on his move to the States.

David Strelec's European experience could help bolster Middlesbrough's attacking options

Despite still only being 23, Strelec's CV contains an impressive amount of both club and international pedigree.

A product of Slovan Bratislava's youth system, Strelec has long been regarded as one of Slovakia's most talented and exciting young players, and is the son of former Slovakian international Milan Strelec.

David Strelec's Slovan Bratislava career stats (as of 26/01/25) - per Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 147 47 25

Breaking into the first-team picture in the 2018/19 season, he would spend the first couple of seasons slowly being introduced into the senior side. Come the end of the 2020/21 campaign however, he'd made 29 appearances and scored 11 goals in all competitions.

After spending 18 months with Italian Serie A side Spezia, Strelec would return back to Slovan Bratislava in the summer of 2023, and he's been firing in the goals ever since.

14 goals and 11 assists in 41 total appearances in the 2023/24 season has been followed up by another impressive campaign so far this term, having already bagged 15 goals in 33 appearances as of 26 January.

Five of those strikes have come in the Champions League, a competition that if he was to play in when Slovan take a trip to German giants Bayern Munich on Wednesday 29 January, would mark his 21st appearance in the competition.

Strelec is also firmly established as a Slovakian international, having made 28 appearances for his country, scoring seven times. He played in every single one of Slovakia's Euro 2024 matches last summer, including 64 minutes against England in the Round of 16 before coming off injured.

He wouldn't be the first striker to join Middlesbrough having played for Slovan Bratislava, as he would be following in the footsteps of his former Slovan teammate Andraz Sporar, who joined Boro from on loan from Sporting CP in August 2021 having spent two years with Bratislava between January 2018-2020.

Should Latte Lath depart, the Teessiders will have to replace their prolific goalscorer, and whilst a move for Strelec would pose somewhat of a risk given he's spent the majority of his career in Slovakian football, Boro have shown themselves to be highly shrewd operators in the European market in recent windows