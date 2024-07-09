Highlights Middlesbrough target West Brom's John Swift for summer transfer.

Middlesbrough are interested in signing West Brom’s John Swift during the summer window, with the Albion side open to letting the attacking midfielder depart.

The 29-year-old joined the Baggies two years ago, and he has been a key player since, making 45 appearances in his first season, scoring six goals.

He remained influential once Carlos Corberan was appointed midway through that campaign, and he featured 39 times in the previous season, finding the net nine times as Albion lost in the play-off semi-final to Southampton.

Middlesbrough targeting transfer for John Swift

Even though Swift has been an important figure, he wasn’t always a regular in the starting XI, particularly during the final few months.

And, it seems that has convinced Corberan that he can do without the former Reading man, as Football Insider has revealed that Boro are looking to sign the player and have made their interest known to their fellow Championship side.

Crucially, they state that West Brom are ready to cash in on Swift, as he has entered the final 12 months of his contract at The Hawthorns, so this is arguably the last chance to get a suitable fee, although it’s unclear what would be required to prise him away.

If Swift does move on, it will free up space and funds for Corberan to bring in new recruits this summer as he looks to build a team that can once again compete for promotion.

John Swift still has a lot to offer in the Championship

This would be a smart move by Middlesbrough, as Swift is in his peak years, and he is a player that has shown that he can thrive in the Championship on a consistent basis in the past.

As mentioned, he scored nine goals last season, which is a very good return, and the year before he had 15 goal contributions.

John Swift's Championship Record Since 2015/16 (Source: Transfermarkt) Season Club Appearances Goals Assists 2015/16 Brentford (loan) 27 7 4 2016/17 Reading 36 8 7 2017/18 Reading 24 2 1 2018/19 Reading 34 4 3 2019/20 Reading 41 6 10 2020/21 Reading 14 1 2 2021/22 Reading 38 11 13 2022/23 West Brom 45 6 9 2023/24 West Brom 39 9 1

So, he is a player that has the end product you want, and you could argue that he would be more suited to playing under Carrick.

From Boro’s perspective, they would be getting a proven player who will immediately improve the squad, and he is another goal threat, and the strikers at the Riverside Stadium would certainly welcome the chance to play alongside the former Chelsea youngster.

West Brom’s summer transfer plans

Some would say it’s strange that West Brom would be open to letting a player who featured regularly depart, but his contract situation has left the club in a difficult position.

They’re at the stage where they either cash in on Swift or offer him new terms, and an extension to a player who is approaching 30 is always something that clubs think twice about.

Therefore, the timing could suit all parties here, and it will give Corberan more freedom in the market.

Even though Shilen Patel has now bought the club, he has acknowledged that they can’t spend huge sums as they must comply with PSR rules, so some trading may be necessary if they are to do the business they want.