Middlesbrough lining up transfer move for 18-goal forward

Middlesbrough are said to be lining up a move for former Blackpool striker Armand Gnanduillet, with Football Insider reporting that the 28-year-old Ivorian is of great interest to Neil Warnock this summer.

Gnanduillet is likely to be a man in demand this summer after being recently released by Blackpool, with the towering forward having netted an impressive 18 goals for the Seasiders as the club finished in a respectable 13th place in League One.

The striker’s strong form had previously attracted the attentions of Charlton Athletic earlier in the campaign, however it appears that the South London club’s interest has now diminished for the time being as Boro weigh up a move.

A former Chesterfield player, Gnanduillet has a solid scoring record in the lower reaches of the EFL and would surely be open to testing himself in the Championship in what could be his final career move before hanging up his boots.

Boro will no doubt be keen to add to their current squad in the coming weeks with the club recently snapping up centre back Grant Hall on a free transfer following his release by QPR.

The Verdict

This would be a big statement of intent by Warnock if the club were able to get a deal over the line for the 28-year-old target man, with Boro no doubt being keen to address their goalscoring issues ahead of next season after the Riverside outfit finished as the lowest scorers in the Championship.

Gnanduillet would offer a good option to partner Britt Assombalonga up front, with the Ivorian’s ability to hold up the ball in the final third offering a new outlet from which Boro can build attacks.

As Gnanduillet is a free agent, this would be seen as a shrewd bit of business by Warnock who is well versed in navigating his way through what has traditionally always been a hazardous summer transfer window.

Overall this seems like a move that would tick several boxes for the Championship side and would certainly provide them with the extra fire power that they have been longing for.