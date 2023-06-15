Middlesbrough are considering a move for former Everton and Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley, according to TEAMtalk.

Barkley is a free agent this summer after his departure from French side Nice and Boro are said to have held "initial talks" over a potential move to the Riverside Stadium.

The 29-year-old joined the Ligue 1 outfit in September after leaving Chelsea and he scored four goals and provided two assists in 28 appearances in all competitions, helping his side to a ninth-placed finish.

What is the latest on Middlesbrough's interest in Ross Barkley?

Barkley is now "looking to rekindle his career back in England" and has emerged on Boro's list of targets, with head coach Michael Carrick targeting reinforcements in midfield and attack.

However, no deal has yet been agreed and Barkley will "explore other options before making a decision on his future".

Prior to his move to France, Barkley spent much of his career in the Premier League and he was regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in the country after making his debut for Everton.

Barkley went on to score 27 goals in 179 appearances for the Toffees before joining Chelsea in January 2018 for a fee of £15 million.

However, after a positive first season with the Blues, he struggled for game time and he was loaned out to Aston Villa in September 2020, scoring three goals in 24 appearances during an impressive temporary stint at Villa Park.

Barkley could not regain his place in the first-team at Stamford Bridge and he left by mutual consent last August before joining Nice the following month.

The midfielder has scored six goals in 33 appearances for England at international level and he was included in the squad for the 2014 World Cup and 2016 European Championships.

Would Ross Barkley be a good signing for Middlesbrough?

Barkley would be a risky signing for Boro.

There is no doubt that Barkley is incredibly talented, but he has endured a tough few years and it was a disappointing stint with Nice as he failed to perform consistently.

Carrick will be no stranger to Barkley's abilities having faced him a number of times in the Premier League and playing alongside him for England between 2013 and 2015, so he could be the perfect manager to help reignite Barkley's career.

Barkley would be a free transfer for Boro, but his wages are likely to be significant and although it is understandably why Carrick is keen on a player of Barkley's quality, it would be a huge gamble.