Leicester City, Middlesbrough and Watford are all set to compete for the signing of Nigerian striker Akor Adams.

According to Nettavisen Sport, the trio of Championship clubs have all shortlisted the forward as a potential transfer target this summer.

All three sides are hoping to build a side capable of competing for Premier League promotion this season.

Leicester are looking to bounce straight back into the top flight on the first attempt, while Boro hope to build on last year’s campaign in which they finished fourth in the table.

Meanwhile, the Hornets are now managed by Valerien Ismael who has the aim of improving on the team’s 11th place in the standings.

Who is Akor Adams?

The 23-year-old currently plays for Norwegian side Lillestrøm, where he scored 14 goals in 13 appearances last season.

The forward has earned a positive reputation and is believed to be the next great export out of the burgeoning football nation.

Lillestrøm are currently sixth in the Eliteserien, but now face the threat of losing one of their star players this summer midway through their current campaign.

Adams has represented Nigeria at youth level, competing for the country at the U20 FIFA World Cup in 2019, but has yet to receive a senior cap.

The forward is currently the top scorer in the Norwegian top flight after bagging another brace against Sandefjord last weekend.

Who is interested in Akor Adams?

The trio of English clubs also face competition from Belgian side Oud-Heverlee Leuven, who had a bid for the player rejected earlier this month.

Leicester share ownership with Oud-Heverlee Leuven, making the connection with the Foxes quite obvious.

But representatives from Boro were also seen at Åråsen last Sunday to watch over the striker.

Watford are also thought to be interested in the player, although no official approaches have yet been made.

The upcoming Championship season gets underway in just a couple of weeks, with the trio of clubs all looking to make improvements to their attacking options between now and then.

The campaign begins on the weekend of 5 August, with the curtain being raised on Friday night as Southampton visit Sheffield Wednesday.

It is unclear what kind of fee Lillestrøm are looking to negotiate for the striker, who has been with the club since moving from Sogndal in 2022.

Would Akor Adams be a good signing for a Championship club this summer?

Adams’ goal-scoring record in Norway is quite impressive, with him averaging more than a goal per game in this season’s Eliteserien.

If he can make the smooth transition to English football then he could be quite a promising arrival for any of these prospective new clubs.

All three could use some added firepower up front, and this could be a smart source of a reasonably priced alternative.

While Leicester currently have the likes of Patson Daka, Jamie Vardy, and Kelechi Iheancaho to choose from, it remains unclear whether any of them will be at the King Power Stadium beyond this summer.

A move to Oud-Heverlee Leuven could also help transition him to the club over a longer period, depending on the future of their current forward lineup.