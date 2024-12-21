It's fair to say Middlesbrough have had their fair share of issues in the centre-back department this season, with the likes of Dael Fry, Rav van den Berg, and Darragh Lenihan all suffering from mid-to-long-term injury issues at various points in the 2024/25 season so far.

It has meant Ipswich Town loanee George Edmundson and Matt Clarke have been the primary pairing for Michael Carrick at the heart of their defence, with the most appearances of any of their central defenders. In terms of the number of players, it appears as though they have enough.

However, could they make an addition or two to their back line in January? Especially with Middlesbrough being as free-scoring as they are, meaning a slightly sturdier and compact defence could be the difference between a play-off berth and potentially sneaking into automatic promotion contention.

Boro have the third-highest goals tally in the division, but are perhaps a bit of a soft touch in a defensive sense, having conceded the ninth-fewest in the league. That has seen them throw away points this season on numerous occasions, especially when dealing with teams on the counter-attack, where both more defensive awareness and pace could make a difference.

Middlesbrough's defensive requirements in January

There's a lack of speed and athleticism throughout Middlesbrough's back four, and also very few defenders who excel playing a possession-based style of football in a high line. A player that is adept at both in the heart of their defence could make all the difference.

That could be van den Berg, who has a high ceiling and plenty of potential. Another option could be Nottingham Forest's Andrew Omobamidele, who would be an excellent fit for Carrick’s Middlesbrough team due to his ability to excel in both a high defensive line and a possession-based system.

Omobamidele’s calmness on the ball, combined with his intelligence in reading the game, makes him an ideal candidate to anchor a defence that prioritises building from the back and playing incisive passes to the line-breaking midfielders such as Hayden Hackney and Aidan Morris.

His composure in possession allows him to step into midfield, linking play with progressive passes, while his pace and positioning help him manage opposition transitions effectively in a high line. Defensively, Omobamidele is strong in one-on-one situations, with excellent anticipation and timing when challenging attackers, and he is robust physically as well.

His experience from his Norwich City days has shown that he is capable of performing consistently at Championship level, and a loan move from Nottingham Forest would give him the regular game time he’s been missing and desperately in need of at the age of just 22.

At Middlesbrough, Omobamidele could quickly establish himself as the team’s best centre-back. His technical and physical abilities perfectly align with Carrick's philosophy, and regular minutes at a club like Middlesbrough would help him regain form, boosting his development and proving his value as a top Championship defender, and one who should be able to play more regularly in the top-flight.

Omobamidele joined the Reds in the summer of 2023 from Norwich in a reported £11 million deal, but it simply hasn't worked out for him just yet, with both Nikola Minkelovic and Murillo impressing for Nuno Espirito Santo so far this term. He featured on 14 occasions last season, including 11 starts. In 2024/25, Omobamidele played in just one match, as he played all 90 minutes of their EFL Cup defeat to Newcastle United back in August.

Andrew Omobamidele should be a Middlesbrough target over Leeds

John Percy of The Telegraph is reporting that a few players could leave the City Ground on loan next month, including the Republic of Irish international. He is a target for numerous clubs when the window opens and was a player of interest to Leeds previously.

Omobamidele certainly represents both an intriguing and attainable proposition for many second tier clubs, and has tangible credit in the bank at Championship level from his time at Norwich.

Andrew Omobamidele's Career Stats - As Per Transfermarkt (20/12/24) Team Appearances Goals Assists Norwich City U-21 29 1 0 Norwich City 55 2 0 Nottingham Forest 15 1 0 Republic of Ireland 10 0 0

Still only 22 years of age, the defender has already represented his nation at senior international level on ten occasions, although his failure to make the most recent squad is a damning indictment of how desperately he needs a temporary move away from Forest.

Given his low place in the pecking order, with Morato and Willy Boly as well, The Telegraph report now states that he is a target for a number of clubs and willm be allowed to temporariy depart, as it goes on to say: "Leeds United showed interest in signing the centre-back in August, with manager Daniel Farke giving him his debut at former club Norwich City."

Boro should be at the front of the queue if he is available to second tier sides, and especially ahead of a promotion rival in Leeds. He would be far likelier to start regularly at the Riverside when Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon have formed a rock solid partnership for Farke.

His superior athleticism over the rest of Boro's back line are be a must and an upgrade for Carrick. It could be mutually beneficial if he manages to feature regularly, given that he evidently has an extremely high ceiling, but needs regular game time and refinement to get there.