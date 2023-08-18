Middlesbrough fans harbouring hopes of a fairytale return to the Riverside for Cameron Archer could have their dreams dashed after Aston Villa named their increased price for the speedy hitman.

Boro fans fell in love with Archer last season as he formed a deadly partnership with Chuba Akpom, with the Teeside club marching from relegation candidates to play-off hopefuls - and at one point, even looked like they could earn automatic promotion. With 11 goals in just 20 Championship appearances, Archer has already proven himself as a strong second-tier option, which, of course, has made Middlesbrough interested in his services once again.

But despite receiving a fee for the outgoing Akpom as he completed a £10million move to Ajax earlier this week, Michael Carrick's men have been dealt a blow - with Villa now reportedly wanting £20million for him.

Cameron Archer asking price

The report by Football Insider claims that Aston Villa have told interested clubs that Archer will only be allowed to leave for £20 million this summer.

Spanish boss Unai Emery has seemingly given the green light for Villa bosses to sell their academy product, who has enjoyed two very good loan spells at second-tier level before at both Preston North End and Middlesbrough.

The report states that Villa have slightly increased their asking price for the 21-year-old after Sheffield United had a £10million bid knocked back for his services in a bid to replace Marseille-bound Iliman Ndiaye, who left Bramall Lane for the French Riviera at the end of July.

The Blades are interested in Archer with the need to bring a goalscorer in as they look to secure their Premier League status, but they now know the demands that Villa require to prise him away - and that could spell bad news for Middlesbrough.

What impact does this have on Middlesbrough's transfer plans?

Having sold Akpom to Ajax earlier this week - alongside losing Archer after his loan spell expired at the end of last season's play-offs - Middlesbrough seriously lack firepower up front after a strong season with the duo last time out.

Only Marcus Forss, Morgan Rogers, Josh Coburn and Samuel Silvera stand as credible first-team options; and with all of the quartet being 24 years old or younger, it’s a clear transfer strategy at the Riverside that might just need more experience to see them over the line.

What does the future hold for Cameron Archer if he stays at Aston Villa?

With Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran ahead of Archer in the pecking order at Villa Park, his sale could be administered to bring in another top-class forward to provide top competition for Watkins. The striker bagged 15 league goals last season, and registered an assist on the opening day defeat to Newcastle to continue his strong run of form.

But Archer and Duran, as talented as they are, are likely too young and inexperienced to offer any real competition for Watkins - and with other clubs challenging for Europe - such as Newcastle boasting the likes of Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak - a second option is needed as the Villans embark on a European tour.

However, if that doesn't occur, then Archer could well see an increased amount of game time, not least in cup competitions and abroad, whilst also offering invaluable backup to Watkins in the Premier League.