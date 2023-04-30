With two games remaining in the Championship, the rest of the regular season for Middlesbrough is all about getting ready for the play-offs.

It is now the only promotion route available to Michael Carrick's side, with Burnley and Sheffield United having wrapped up the top two.

It appears, though, that off the field, potential moves ahead of the summer are already being made.

Do Middlesbrough want to sign Cameron Archer permanently?

Indeed, that is according to a report from The Sun, who claim that Middlesbrough are keen on bringing Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer back to the club permanently this summer.

Archer headed to the Riverside Stadium on loan during the January transfer window, and has been a big hit for Michael Carrick's side.

Although Chuba Akpom's goals have been catching the headlines - and rightly so - Archer himself has made a big contribution to the club's promotion effort.

Indeed, in 18 Championship matches, the 21-year-old has scored 10 goals as well as turning creator on half a dozen occasions to register six assists.

It is claimed that should Boro go up, a bid for Archer would be a priority for the club, and that the chance to play regular Premier League football could appeal to the Villa man.

How much do Aston Villa want to sell Cameron Archer?

Given Archer's talent, though, Aston Villa are said to have told Middlesbrough that they will have to pay a significant fee if they are to lure Archer away this summer.

Indeed, the aforementioned report claims that the Premier League side want £20 million plus for their player.

What has Unai Emery said about Cameron Archer's Aston Villa future?

Of course, Archer's future at Aston Villa could well come down to whether or not he is wanted by Unai Emery when he returns to Villa Park this summer.

Previously, the Villa boss said that he has been keeping a close eye on Archer at Boro, and would be making a decision on Archer, and indeed Villa's other loanees, in the coming months.

"The plan was to play in the Championship every week, or three matches a week," Emery told BirminghamLive recently.

"In the Championship they play a lot of matches and get experience and get minutes and try to expose him with his best performances.

"This is very good for him, very good for us as well as a club, and at the end of the season of course we are going to decide (what happens next).

"As well, all the players that are out on loan. It is not only him, (Aaron) Ramsey as well is playing very well, Tim (Iroegbunam), he is playing very well as well.

"There are other players out on loan that we have been following and we have analysed each one and take decisions for the next months."

Would Archer be a good signing for Middlesbrough?

In terms of talent, absolutely.

The 21-year-old has shown himself more than capable at Championship level and deserves the chance to test himself in the top flight now.

£20 million is an interesting price tag, though.

Whilst Villa are justified in asking for it due to Archer's potential, for Boro, a side just coming up, that is lot to spend on a player that is as yet unproven in the top flight.

It wll certainly be interesting to see if it's a fee the club are willing to pay should they get promoted.