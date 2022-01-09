Middlesbrough leading race for midfielder who recently left Championship rivals

Middlesbrough are leading the race to sign midfielder Riley McGree from MLS side Charlotte FC, a report from The Sun has claimed.

McGree spent the last season-and-a-half on loan with ‘Boro’s Championship rivals Birmingham City, making 30 appearances and scoring three goals for the Blues.

But with Birmingham unable to secure a longer term deal for McGree, the 23-year-old left the club earlier this month following the expiry of his deal.

Which club did Middlesbrough sign these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Martín Payero? River Plate Banfield San Lorenzo Talleres

Now however, it seems as though McGree could be set to make a quick return to the Championship this month.

According to this latest update, Middlesbrough are now leading the race to sign McGree on a permanent deal, and are close to meeting his asking price.

It is thought that ‘Boro are £500,000 short of Charlotte FC’s £2million asking price, but manager Chris Wilder is expected to be given those funds to complete a deal next week.

Another Championship side, Nottingham Forest, are also said to be interested in McGree, but it is Middlesbrough who are apparently at the front of the queue for his signing.

The Verdict

This would be quite some signing for Middlesbrough if they are able to pull it off.

McGree was hugely impressive during his time with Birmingham, and could be an excellent addition to Wilder’s squad at The Riverside Stadium.

Indeed, his creativity from deep could be a huge asset for ‘Boro, as they look to get more out of their attacking options in the second hald of this season.

Since Wilder’s arrival, ‘Boro have started to look like a club capable of making a push for the play-offs at least in the coming months, and getting this deal done, would be another statement of intent in that sense.