Middlesbrough leading Cardiff and Bristol City in transfer race for Luton Town star

Middlesbrough, Cardiff City and Bristol City are interested in signing Luton Town forward James Collins, according to the Daily Mail.

Collins has had another impressive season in front of goal for Luton, scoring 13 goals in 44 games in all competitions this term.

The striker, who scored 25 goals in League One in 2018/19 and 14 goals in the Championship in 2019/20, has scored 10 goals in 42 Championship outings this term.

But the 30-year-old’s contract at Kenilworth Road expires at the end of next month, with a trio of Championship sides said to be after his signature.

Cardiff and Bristol City are interested in signing the Republic of Ireland international on a free transfer, but it’s Middlesbrough who are said to be leading the race for him.

Boro will bid farewell to Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher this summer, and Chuba Akpom has also reportedly been told to leave.

Bristol City, meanwhile, have also bid farewell to Famara Diedhiou at the end of his contract, so are in need of making attacking reinforcements.

The Verdict

Collins is a really attractive target on a free transfer this summer.

In all honesty, I doubted his ability to make the leap to the Championship after he was a regular scorer in League One and Two.

The 30-year-old has exceeded expectations, though, scoring 14 goals in the Championship last season and 10 goals in the league this time around.

He wouldn’t command a transfer fee, and on a free transfer it could be a perfect signing from a financial perspective. It’s a blow for Luton, though.