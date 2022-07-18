Middlesbrough lay law down over deal for 23-year-old with Nottingham Forest, Everton and Leicester circling

Middlesbrough are already having to deal with plenty of interest in Marcus Tavernier this summer – and according to TeamTALK, the Championship side have now set their price tag for the player.

The 23-year-old was a regular first-team option for Boro last season and despite his age, was also arguably one of their better players.

He featured in a total of 44 games for the side over the course of the campaign and produced five goals with five assists along the way. After putting in some impressive showings for his team, he helped drag them towards the play-off places, but they ultimately ended the season in seventh.

His showings caught the eye of teams much higher up the football pyramid though and there are now plenty of Premier League outfits launching bids to try and snap up Tavernier.

However, Middlesbrough have now laid down the law over the player and according to TeamTALK are asking for £15m for his services. It’s a big eight-figure fee – and one that might put some interested parties off – but with so many sides circling the 23-year-old, it could lead to a club stumping up the cash and making an official bid.

There is no shortage of teams chasing him either, with Leicester one of the most prominent to be linked with a deal. The Foxes will be hoping to fight for European spots in the top flight next season and they could offer Tavernier the chance to feature in that group.

If they want the talented youngster though, it seems as though they will have to pay a significant fee for the player.

The Verdict

Marcus Tavernier is proving to be one of the brightest young players in the Championship and it is no surprise to see such big interest in his services.

At 23-years-old, the midfielder has already proven he can be one of the best in his position in the second tier and that bodes well for the future. If he is that good now, then it could mean he ends up being one of the very best in England in the future and a jump up to the Premier League seems a certainty.

Wherever the player ends up next year, he will need to make sure he is still getting regular gametime though. Being a first-team regular for Boro over the course of the last campaign has really brought the best out of him and has made him the player he is. To suddenly drop the amount of action he has could be detrimental to his progress as a player.

Tavernier then will need to consider his options carefully – and that’s if a team is now prepared to pay £15m for his services too.