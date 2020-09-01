Middlesbrough launch move for 27-year-old ace

Middlesbrough are among the clubs to have made an offer for Burnley defender Ben Gibson, according to Sky Sports’ transfer centre (Aug 31, 20:15.)

The men from Teesside are hoping that Neil Warnock is going to get them up the Championship table for next season after they found themselves threatened by relegation for much of last year.

He’s been vocal in saying he wants to add some players to his spine this summer, too, and Gibson would surely help provide an element of that, with Grant Hall also joining after Daniel Ayala left the club earlier this summer.

Gibson, of course, knows the club massively well and played his best football there – something that got him a move to Burnley in the first place.

It’s never really worked there, though, and so perhaps a move back to Teesside could work out for him.

The Verdict

Gibson is a good player but he has perhaps lost his way a little bit as time has worn on at Turf Moor.

At Middlesbrough, he was a top defender and impressed in the Premier League, with many singing his praises so you could see why a return might be something he’d be open to.

Other clubs are keen as well, though, and so it remains to be seen where he is going to end up.