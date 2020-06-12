Middlesbrough launch attempt to tie up deals for Riverside trio

Middlesbrough have stepped up their attempts to retain a first-team trio heading into the 2020/21 season, with Daniel Ayala, George Friend and Jonny Howson all offered new deals at the Riverside Stadium.

Jonathan Woodgate has endured a tough first season in management and Boro aren’t yet out of the woods in terms of relegation from the Championship, with nine games to play.

And, things could get worse in the summer because a host of first-team players are out of contract. Ayala, Friend and Howson are included in that, but Football Insider report how Boro have now moved to tie that trio down.

Offers between two and three years have been offered to Ayala, Friend and Howson, who are amongst the most senior players currently on the books at the Riverside Stadium.

Ayala, who is reportedly attracting Leeds United’s interest, has made over 200 appearances at centre-back for Boro, playing for the club in the Championship and Premier League.

The same can be said of Friend, 32, who is now approaching 300 games for the Teessiders.

Howson was signed on the back of Boro dropping into the Championship in 2017, with the midfielder surpassing 100 appearances for the club and showing his immense versatility this season under Woodgate, playing in central defence and at right-back.

The Verdict

This is a good move from Boro and after a long decision on handing out these deals, it finally feels like the club is taking the logical step.

Woodgate is rebuilding, which is good to see, but he simply can’t afford to lose players like Ayala, Friend and Howson; they will be key to the rebuild and helping younger players settle into the dressing room.

Additionally, they will assist Woodgate, who is raw in terms of management and very much still learning the ropes.

