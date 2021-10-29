Middlesbrough latest news: Promotion prediction, Friend’s message, Browne update, Warnock set for record

Middlesbrough are back in the top six after a recent run of four wins in five matches.

A little bit of pressure had built on Neil Warnock before that run but the experienced coach has worked his magic in recent weeks.

Here, we look at all the latest Boro news…

Don Goodman offers promotion prediction

No manager has been promoted more in the EFL than Warnock and, speaking to Free Super Tips, Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman suggested that you would be a “fool” to rule out him going up this term.

He added: “I really like what I see from Middlesbrough and even before the wins started to come in, statistically they were playing better than the results suggested. I’m a believer that if your performance levels are high, then you are going to win more games than you lose.”

George Friend’s reveals plans for Riverside return

Tomorrow’s game will see former Boro defender George Friend, who made 299 appearances for the North East club, return to the Riverside for a second time with new club Birmingham City.

Due to empty stadiums in recent seasons, Friend never got to say goodbye to the Teesside faithful and they weren’t present when he played at the ground for the Blues last January.

Speaking to the Northern Echo about the supporters, the 34-year-old said: “I’m obviously looking forward to seeing the fans. Because of the way things happened, I never got a chance to thank them for everything. It’ll be good to go over and give them a wave.”

Marcus Browne provides exciting injury update

It has been nine months since Boro winger Marcus Browne last featured for Warnock’s side, with a nasty ACL injury ruling him out since the FA Cup clash with Brentford back in January.

But he posted an exciting update via social media earlier this week, hinting he would be back soon.

Neil Warnock set for record

Tomorrow’s game against Birmingham will see Warnock equal Dario Gradi’s record of 1,601 games in league management – a phenomenal feat.

The Boro boss won’t have to wait long to break it either as his side travel to face Luton Town on Tuesday evening.

He’ll be hoping for three points from both matches to mark the occasions.