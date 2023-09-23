Whichever way you look at it, it has been a tough start to the season for Middlesbrough.

Having reached the play-offs last season, Michael Carrick's side have so far underdelivered this campaign.

Despite that, though, naturally, the news and headlines surrounding the club have kept on rolling in.

With that said, from Carrick discussing the pressure or lack of it he is feeling, Russell Martin's comments on the club, to the Boro boss' comments on Josh Coburn, here is all of the latest Middlesbrough news.

Naturally, having had such a difficult start to the season, there could be some concern over how the Middlesbrough boss was handling the pressure, particularly given he is a relatively young and inexperienced manager.

According to Carrick himself, though, in some rather bullish comments, the Boro boss insists the poor start has not affected him.

"Honestly, it does not affect me. I come to work and it is not even work, it is something I enjoy," said Carrick, via The Northern Echo, ahead of the Southampton clash.

"I am fortunate enough to be in a position that I can do something that I love doing. And I never take that for granted because not everyone can do that. So that is one thing for me, coming in every day, appreciating where I am. So it is what it is. I just treat every day like that and enjoy what I am doing.

"There's no hiding from the fact it becomes more challenging and difficult, because we're trying to find solutions. But there aren't sleepless nights.

“My mood is good. Obviously I’m not happy with the points total and I accept the position we find ourselves in, but that doesn’t change my mood or my behaviour around the place or with the players. They all know what we expect and the biggest thing I can ask for is effort, the right attitude and application."

In more latest news surrounding Middlesbrough, ahead of Saturday afternoon's Championship clash with Southampton, Saints boss Russell Martin feels Middlesbrough should have more points on the table at this stage.

Indeed, Martin recently said, via TeessideLive: “They lost some key players from last season, some really, really big players. But they’ve been really unfortunate. They should have more points. I’m sure Michael is sitting there wondering how they haven’t got a win yet or more points on the board, because some of the performances have been really good."

"I really like the way they play, and I really admire what he did last season. I thought he was fantastic to take them from where they were to where they ended up. They’re a team who like to dominate the ball as well, which is like our last three opponents. That’s interesting for us and this is another similar test.

"I’m sure they’re feeling disappointed and a bit wounded in the same way we are, so it makes for a really interesting game. I think it’s a really good test for us and we have to make sure they come out of it still looking for that first win.

"I’m sure they have their own angst about that, but I admire the work Michael has done there so much and I like a lot of what they do. It’s the Championship so we know there are no easy games.”

Carrick on Josh Coburn

In further Middlesbrough news, boss Michael Carrick has spoken to try and ease the pressure being placed on Josh Coburn at present.

The media put it to Carrick that Coburn could potentially be the man to score him goals this season, but the Boro boss was keen to temper expectations, instead pointing out that he was looking forward to seeing how his player developed this season.

“I’m not putting everything on Josh by any stretch. He’s here and he’s a striker. He’s obviously a big part of the group and a big part of the squad, and he played well the other night." Carrick told TeessideLive.

"He’s definitely got a part to play, but I’m not putting any expectations on Josh to go and score 30 or 40 goals this season.

"But, of course he’s got a part to play. He knows that, and he’ll expect that of himself."