Middlesbrough knocked back in transfer approach for 26-year-old attacker

Middlesbrough aren’t just in for a left-sided defender seemingly as according to RMC Sport’s live blog (14:21 pm), the Teessiders have had a bid rejected for winger Jean-Luc Dompe.

The 26-year-old plays his football at Zulte Waregem and scored six times in Belgium’s top flight last season, adding six assists to that tally as well.

It’s led to Premier League clubs in Newcastle and Burnley apparently watching the Frenchman, but it is Boro who are said to have had a bid of €2 million (£1.7 million) turned down for the player.

Boro have a plethora of wide options at their disposal, with Marcus Tavernier, Isaiah Jones, Duncan Watmore and Sammy Ameobi all on the books but the latter two are currently injured and more options may be a necessity.

12 of these 25 Middlesbrough facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 The club were founded in 1886 True False

The Teessiders have already spent what is thought to be a £6 million fee on Argentinian midfielder Martin Payero this summer and there looks to still be more money in the budget for reinforcements in a number of positions, but it’s unclear as to whether Boro will go back in with another offer for Dompe.

The Verdict

This has come a little bit out of the blue for Middlesbrough, who have been linked to other European-based attackers already in the last week or so.

Another winger in Mitchell van Bergen is said to be close to arriving and that was confirmed over the weekend by Heerenveen’s manager, whilst striker Andraz Sporar was said to be having a medical last week but a hitch has emerged in that particular transfer.

Unless the Van Bergen deal has collapsed, it’s hard to see Boro also being in for Dompe and their bid may have been before they had agreed a deal for the Dutchman.

But the club may be looking to spring a surprise with multiple winger and striker additions before the window closes and it could perhaps be an exciting end to the month for Boro fans with cash being splashed from every angle.