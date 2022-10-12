Middlesbrough key figure “pushing” to appoint 39-year-old in potential blow to West Brom

Middlesbrough Head of Football Kieran Scott is still keen for the club to appoint former Watford boss Rob Edwards as their new head coach, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

The 39-year-old established himself as an early favourite in the race to become Chris Wilder’s successor – but Michael Carrick entered the conversation in recent days and was reportedly in advanced talks to take over at the Riverside Stadium.

However, talks have collapsed between the Championship side and the former Manchester United midfielder since then, potentially making Edwards one of the favourites to take the top job once more.

The latter was dismissed from his job at Vicarage Road during the previous international break following an underwhelming start to the campaign, though many on social media saw his sacking as harsh considering the very limited amount of time he had to put his stamp on the Hornets.

And it seems as though key figures at second-tier clubs saw his dismissal in the same way, with West Bromwich Albion also believed to be taking him under consideration at this point as they try to find a replacement for Steve Bruce.

Boro could potentially be in pole position to secure his services though with Scott continuing to try and push owner Steve Gibson towards the potential appointment of the 39-year-old.

The Verdict:

Considering Edwards’ time at Forest Green Rovers last season, it’s no surprise that he’s still the subject of interest from second-tier sides despite his failed spell at Vicarage Road.

With Slaven Bilic losing his last two games in charge of the Hornets, it perhaps indicates that the young coach wasn’t the problem after all, and there are even positive points he can take from his time in Hertfordshire.

Managing to beat the likes of Sheffield United and Burnley, they certainly showed they were capable of competing with the top teams in the division under their former manager and that’s why he should have been given more time.

However, their loss could be Boro’s gain and the Teesside outfit are set up perfectly for Edwards with the club used to operating with a back three and having strength in depth in several positions.

It’s certainly an opportunity that would be too hard to turn down for him if it did come his way, although it does seem like an appointment isn’t close to being made at this stage.