Middlesbrough key figure makes transfer claim after previous recruitment report

Middlesbrough Head of Football Kieran Scott has confirmed that no player was or will be signed unless all of the first-team staff have given the deal the green light, speaking to Teesside Live.

These comments come following reports that there was tension in the boardroom between owner Steve Gibson and former boss Chris Wilder because of their differing opinions on recruitment.

That wasn’t the only thing causing friction with Wilder’s initial refusal to downplay links to Burnley towards the latter stages of last season also believed to have created unhappiness behind the scenes at the Riverside Stadium.

However, recruitment did seem to be the biggest issue in the end with Wilder wanting two more forwards, two more midfielders and a left-footed centre-back, with only the latter position being fully addressed with Matt Clarke coming in.

Massimo Luongo and Rodrigo Muniz also arrived – but they were seemingly short of another midfielder and striker to satisfy their former manager’s wishes.

In terms of the players that did come in, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook claimed that some of these additions came in without Wilder’s permission, but Scott has indirectly disputed this.

The latter said: “Recruitment-wise, I’m pleased that came up, actually.

“The recruitment I find it to be quite a strange feeling outside, in comparison to what goes on inside.

“How it operates internally is that we would never sign a player that is not wanted by every member of the first-team staff. So I really want to make that clear.”

The Verdict:

This is how things should work – because there’s no point in signing a player if the manager doesn’t want them. That will only harm the player, the manager and the team’s chances of playing well if he’s forced to use the unwanted signing.

At the same time, managerial turnover is quite high so you can understand why someone like Scott would want to have a say over transfers, allowing him to pick players that could not only be assets for their current boss but also for others.

And the owner is another person who should have a say because it’s their money at the end of the day. Steve Gibson will probably want to try and make a profit on many players he’s bought or will be buying in the future.

But there can’t be too many people involved in the recruitment process. It should just be Carrick and Scott as a two-man team, picking who they should make offers for based on data and suggestions from the scouting department.

Once a shortlist has been created, that’s when the owner can either sanction or reject potential moves, with this three-man process likely to make transfer windows much smoother than they may have been in the past.