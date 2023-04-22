Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has admitted that he's unsure whether he will only be able to get Cameron Archer back on loan if they secured promotion to the Premier League, speaking to Teesside Live.

Boro have already secured their place in the play-offs and look set to seal third or fourth spot, something that will give them the opportunity to play the play-off semi-final second leg at home.

However, they will have been disappointed to have dropped points in recent weeks because that has allowed Sheffield United to put themselves in an extremely strong position again, with United now on the verge of sealing automatic promotion.

Boro still have an opportunity to get themselves back into the Premier League though - and some believe their chances of bringing Archer back to the Riverside will be boosted if they succeed in their promotion mission.

How has Cameron Archer progressed at Middlesbrough?

Joining from Villa in January, it always looked as though Archer was going to be an excellent addition on Teesside following a very successful loan spell at Preston North End last term.

And he's certainly been just as much of an asset under Carrick as he was under Ryan Lowe, recording nine goals and six assists in just 18 competitive appearances.

That is a superb record and with his goal tally in mind, Villa will surely be keen to see him play in the top flight every week, whether that's in the Midlands or at another team on loan.

Michael Carrick's admission

Although Carrick didn't rule out a return for Archer, the former Manchester United seems to be keen to get to the summer before assessing the forward's future.

He said: "I don't know (if winning the play-offs will be the only way to get Archer back). At this moment in time I'm not sure.

"It's never straightforward anyway, especially with younger players at that age. Loans, permanents, leagues, there's a lot to fall into place, we'll just have to assess that as and when we get to the summer."

Middlesbrough's chances of securing Cameron Archer

It's difficult to predict whether Boro will be able to get another deal over the line because a few factors could be crucial.

Firstly, Boro may not be able to strike another deal if they don't win the play-offs because Archer has a decent amount of Championship experience under his belt and should be looking to take the step up to the top flight.

He may not have spent a full season in the second tier - but he needs to take a step up next season regardless of whether he stays at Villa or not.

Whether his parent club see him as part of their first-team plans will also determine whether Boro will be able to bring him back to the Riverside, as well as the forward's stance on a switch to Teesside and other interest in him.

It would be difficult to see Villa wanting to let him go permanently and if Carrick's side only want a longer-term agreement, they may need to look elsewhere.