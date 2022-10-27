Middlesbrough key figure makes admission on his role following Michael Carrick’s appointment

Middlesbrough Head of Football Kieran Scott believes he can start operating in the way he wants to following the appointment of Michael Carrick, speaking to the Northern Echo.

There had previously been tensions in the boardroom between manager Chris Wilder and owner Steve Gibson because of recruitment, with the former feeling uncomfortable about the amount of power that had been given to Scott regarding transfers.

And it had even been previously claimed that transfers were given the green light before Wilder sanctioned them, though this is a claim that has been indirectly disputed by Boro’s Head of Football.

Wilder’s predecessor Neil Warnock was also believed to be uncomfortable about the prospect of having limited power regarding incomings, with those above him seemingly having a lot of control over signings as they brought in Martin Payero.

The dismissal of Wilder has given them an opportunity to hire a head coach who will fit into their current structure though – and Carrick has been chosen as the man to come in and guide the Teesside outfit to greater things.

Scott believes the former Manchester United midfielder’s appointment will give him the opportunity to operate in the way he wants to with everyone being satisfied with their role.

He said: “It’s a big moment for the club because I feel that we’ve gone to the point now where we’ve brought a head coach in who wants to work and operate in a way that I feel we should.

“Ultimately, when I met Steve and Neil 14 months ago, that was the way they wanted it to work too.

“I feel it’s a big moment for that, and just with that alone, I feel that I can actually start to operate how I want to.”

The Verdict:

There can’t be too many people having a say on transfers – and ideally – it needs to be Scott and Carrick acting as a partnership to get deals over the line.

Once they have investigated targets through scouting reports and data, they can then draw up a shortlist together and because there won’t be a huge number of people involved if it’s just a two-man team, they shouldn’t need to spend too much time debating on transfers.

After that, it should then be passed on to Neil Bausor and/or Steve Gibson to say whether they would be willing to push through moves for any of the potential targets, before negotiations can fully begin with clubs.

No one should be coming in without Carrick’s consent though and it does seem as though a deal would be blocked from going through if their new head coach doesn’t want the player.

That’s a promising sign and Scott will also be an important figure in maintaining stability for the long term. But he shouldn’t be looking to hold too much power – because the new head coach needs space to breathe and make his own decisions.