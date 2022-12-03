Middlesbrough key figure issues warning despite bright recent form

Middlesbrough Head of Football Kieran Scott has warned supporters that there will be bumpy moments under Michael Carrick despite his strong start to life at the Riverside Stadium, speaking to Teesside Live.

The Championship side made a very underwhelming start to the campaign, with former boss Chris Wilder managing to guide the club to just two wins in their opening 11 league matches, a record that saw the ex-Sheffield United manager dismissed.

Boro would have been desperate to be in the promotion mix during the early stages of this season as one of the former favourites to return to the Premier League – but they are currently in 14th place.

Still, they could be in a much worse position at this stage with Carrick managing to claim 10 points from a possible 15 in his opening five league games in charge, allowing his new side to climb up the second-tier table.

With Millwall currently trailing Sunderland 2-0, Boro are just four points adrift of the play-offs at this stage and that will give them real hope that they can achieve their main goal of promotion this term despite their slow start.

Scott, who is clearly ambitious, believes the club will need to endure some low moments too.

He said: “Michael fixed quite a lot of issues very quickly. It’s exciting.

“I think he’s proved that with the football that’s been played.

“Let’s see where it takes us I don’t want to put too much reality on it, why can’t we dare to get to the top of the division? Let’s do that but let’s remember it’s not easy and there will be speedbumps.”

The Verdict:

Carrick’s hardest assignment will come when his side lose another game.

Although he lost his first game in charge, some would have expected that considering the run they were on at the time with the club struggling under Wilder.

But with the Teesside outfit now in much better spirits, it will be interesting to see how Carrick’s side react when they lose again, because Boro’s supporters should be getting excited if they see a response of real character.

They certainly have the squad on paper to push for promotion, both in terms of quality and depth, but how they cope with these expectations mentally could prove to be crucial.

What they do in January will also be important because they should be looking to fill certain gaps and give Carrick the freedom to put his own stamp on his first-team squad as he looks to guide the club back to the top flight.

Scott may want a decent amount of control regarding transfers – but the former Manchester United midfielder should also have a say because he may know the players he needs to take the club to the next level.