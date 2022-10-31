Middlesbrough key figure identifies huge reason behind decision to appoint Michael Carrick

Middlesbrough chief executive Neil Bausor has admitted the club appointed Michael Carrick as their new manager partly because of his success during his playing career, speaking to Teesside Live.

The former England international only earned 34 senior caps for his home nation, though the presence of Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Owen Hargreaves, Paul Scholes and others arguably contributed to his lack of game time at an international level.

It was a different story for the 41-year-old domestically though, establishing himself as an iconic figure in the middle of the park under Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

Making over 450 competitive appearances for the Red Devils, he won five Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a Champions League trophy and a Europa League title during his career.

He started in the final of their Champions League victory against Chelsea, playing the full game and stepping up bravely to slot in a penalty as he played a crucial part in multiple trophy wins.

With this experience under his belt, he could utilise this in a positive way during his managerial career, with Boro key figure Bausor admitting that his success played a key part in their decision to appoint him over other candidates.

He said: “Michael’s success in the game was a significant factor in us bringing him in.

“But, his ability, his experience and his characteristics are as important as what he’s achieved.

“We feel the mixture that he brings to us, that drive and that enthusiasm and that steely determination, is why hopefully we’ll succeed together.”

The Verdict:

Bausor is perhaps wise to point out that there were many other factors that contributed to his appointment – because his playing career may not play a huge part in how successful he is.

In fairness, competing at the highest level may help Carrick during high-pressure moments at Boro and considering he’s under pressure to get results from the start, that could be crucial during the early stages of his time at the Riverside.

Also knowing the top tier inside out, that could also be useful if Boro are promoted under him, with the former midfielder not just playing in the Premier League but also managing there as well.

He only spent three games in caretaker charge of United though and just two of those came in the league, so he will only improve with more experience under his belt, something that will excite Boro supporters.

It remains to be seen how long he can survive for though – because owner Gibson may not be afraid of making another change if it still looks as though the club are in danger of being relegated towards the latter stages of this season.