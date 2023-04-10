This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Middlesbrough are one of several British sides keeping tabs on FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez.

Indeed, that is according to 90MIN, who report that Boro, along with fellow Championship rivals Sheffield United and Norwich City have scouted the 24-year-old.

Premier League sides Everton, Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth are also reportedly monitoring Vazquez's situation.

With the Middlesbrough links in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on Boro potentially making a move for the MLS forward.

Adam Jones

Cameron Archer has been a real asset for Boro - but it does feel as though his stature could work against him in the Premier League if he's playing up front on his own.

Vazquez, on the other hand, is a very decent height and can probably play up top by himself without any issues. Michael Carrick probably won't want to change Boro's formation anytime soon, so the forward's stature is a positive.

At 24, he's a player that the Teesside outfit can sell on for a decent amount in the future and that's a big plus as well.

The situation in Boro's striker department isn't ideal with the likes of Matthew Hoppe and Josh Coburn potentially going out on loan again and Archer and Rodrigo Muniz leaving at the end of the season.

With this, they definitely need to address this area and Vazquez could be an ideal signing, though he needs to improve his goalscoring form if he wants to be an asset under Carrick.

Alfie Burns

It’s difficult to make a real judgement on this without knowing what Boro’s other attacking options will look like.

Cameron Archer will probably head back to Aston Villa in the summer and Chuba Akpom’s future is equally up in the air given his contract situation.

It’s hard to make a case to argue that Vazquez is good enough to replace either, let alone both.

The 24-year-old has talent and enjoyed a very prolific 2022. That’s in the MLS, though, and the EFL or Premier League is a huge step-up.

Vazquez might deserve a chance to show us what he can do in England, yet it would be unfair for him to be plugging the gap left by Archer and, potentially, Akpom.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Middlesbrough certainly need a striker, or perhaps two this summer.

Cameron Archer will surely get a first team chance at Villa after yet another impressive loan spell in the EFL, and there are also doubts over the future of Chuba Akpom.

Vazquez is clearly a talented player, the number of clubs keeping tabs on him tells us that, and his goal record last year in MLS was impressive.

He's worth a gamble in my opinion, but Middlesbrough should certainly explore whether more proven options are also available alongside bringing him in.