Middlesbrough keen to take Leeds United action ahead of January

Highlights Middlesbrough wants to sign Sam Greenwood on a permanent basis after his impressive performances in helping the team close in on the play-offs.

Despite interest from other Premier League and Championship teams, Boro hopes to secure a deal for Greenwood before the January transfer window opens.

Greenwood's decision on a permanent switch will likely depend on Middlesbrough's promotion to the Premier League this season.

As the January transfer window opens in a couple of weeks time, teams like Middlesbrough are preparing themselves for what could be a busy month.

Boro were extremely busy in the summer, as the club’s board were keen to back Michael Carrick with the ideas he had for his squad.

Middlesbrough lost a few key players through sales or loans expiring, so they made sure they were replaced, and one of the signings they made was Sam Greenwood from Leeds United.

Middlesbrough - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Emmanuel Latte Lath Atalanta Permanent Seny Dieng QPR Permanent Lukas Engel Silkeborg IF Permanent Tom Glover Melbourne City Permanent Jamie Jones Wigan Athletic Permanent Alex Gilbert Brentford B Permanent Morgan Rogers Man City Permanent Alex Bangura SC Cambuur Permanent Rav van den Berg PEC Zwolle Permanent Sam Silvera Central Coast Permanent Lewis O'Brien Nottingham Forest Loan Sam Greenwood Leeds United Loan

The attacker joined the club on a season-long loan deal, and it now seems that his performances and how important he has been in Boro closing in on the play-offs has meant the club wants to sign him on a permanent basis ahead of the other interested sides.

Which teams are interested in signing Sam Greenwood?

It has been reported for a while now, that when Boro agreed to sign Greenwood on loan in the summer, they included an option to buy the player for £1.5 million.

But the 21-year-old will still have to agree personal terms to join the club, so with that said, according to TEAMtalk, Boro know that without promotion to the Premier League this season, they may struggle to sign him on a permanent basis.

The same report also revealed that as well as Carrick’s men wanting a permanent deal, they also face competition from Premier League teams such as West Ham United, Crystal Palace, Fulham, and Brentford. While Championship duo Leicester City and Southampton are also said to be keen.

Greenwood has been in impressive form this season, scoring four goals and recording two assists in 14 Championship games.

Middlesbrough keen to take Leeds United action ahead of January

Middlesbrough will be keen to wrap up a deal for Greenwood as soon as possible, as they won’t want to lose him midway through the campaign.

It has been reported in the last few days that teams from the Championship and the Premier League are keeping tabs on the attacker, and it now seems Boro want to act ahead of January.

It has been claimed by The Northern Echo, that the Middlesbrough manager and the recruitment team "would love" to work out a deal for Greenwood ahead of the January transfer window opening.

As mentioned previously, a deal that was agreed with the loan deal would allow this, according to this report.

However, at this stage it seems unlikely, as The Northern Echo are reporting that Greenwood joining on a permanent basis seems "unlikely at this moment".

Should Sam Greenwood consider joining Middlesbrough on a permanent deal?

It took a few weeks to get up to speed at Middlesbrough, but it now looks as though Greenwood has settled at the club and is producing his best football.

The 21-year-old looks to be flourishing under Carrick, with him getting on the scoresheet as well as adding assists to his game in the last couple of weeks.

It seems that playing for Leeds looks unlikely at this stage, so January could see the player make a permanent switch; it just remains to be seen where that could be.

Boro will hope that him playing at the club now will help convince him to stay on a permanent basis, but the player may want to wait until the end of the season before making a decision, as he sees where Middlesbrough are playing in the 2024/25 season.