Losing a 29-goal striker in the form of Chuba Akpom was never going to be easy for Middlesbrough, but it isn't just picking up points and goals that the Teessiders are struggling with in the early stages of the 2023-24 Championship season.

With Akpom sold to Ajax, as well as last season's successful loanees Ryan Giles, Aaron Ramsey and Cameron Archer not returning after securing permanent Premier League transfers, Michael Carrick and the recruitment team at the Riverside Stadium have been in rebuild mode this summer.

What hasn't changed though is the club's centre-back options, with Darragh Lenihan, Paddy McNair and Dael Fry battling for starting berths along with new signing Rav van den Berg.

Boro weren't exactly water-tight at the back last season despite their play-off finish, and so far this season they have conceded nine times in just four league outings.

The latest display saw them leak four goals against West Bromwich Albion in a 4-2 defeat at The Hawthorns, and that has seemingly seen Carrick decide that he needs more reinforcements in defence ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.

And Boro are looking towards the Premier League to add some experience to their back-line, as according to The Athletic, they have registered their interest in Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips.

Linked with the likes of Leeds United and Feyenoord earlier on in the transfer window, as well as Stuttgart more recently, Phillips is way down the pecking order with the Reds.

The 26-year-old played just five times in all competitions for Liverpool last season but it was in the 2020-21 campaign where he got his big break following Virgil Van Dijk's knee injury, featuring 17 times in the Premier League and playing three UEFA Champions League matches.

What is Nat Phillips' current situation at Liverpool?

Having been linked with a move away from Anfield all summer, Phillips has not been in a matchday squad so far for Liverpool this season.

Jurgen Klopp has Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez all ahead of Phillips in the pecking order and even youngster Jarell Quansah was on the bench against Newcastle United this past weekend and even got on the pitch at St James' Park.

Phillips has just under two years remaining on his contract with Liverpool but they are open to either a loan move for the 26-year-old or a sale, per The Athletic, and it is unclear as to which route that Middlesbrough are prepared to take in order to land the defender.

Would Nat Phillips be a good signing for Middlesbrough?

Based on Middlesbrough's defensive displays already this season, they are in desperate need of a new centre-back to add some more competition.

And getting someone in of Phillips' ilk, who has Premier League and Champions League experience under his belt despite not playing all that often for Liverpool, would be a coup.

It's clear that Phillips needs to exit Anfield to further his career as he has no long-term future there, and at Boro he would no doubt start most weeks and be able to fulfil his promise.