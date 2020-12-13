Middlesbrough keen to reach swift player agreement but facing fresh competition

Middlesbrough are aiming to secure an extended deal for Duncan Watmore as soon as possible, but the attacker does have interest from other sides keen on making a move for him, per The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Watmore has been something of a revelation for Boro since getting himself into the side after earning a short-term deal until mid-January. Neil Warnock had been aiming to get some more attacking talent into his squad, but failed to secure a move for Yannick Bolasie in the summer. The 26-year-old has come into the squad and a real positive impact in the last few weeks.

The attacker was once again on target for Boro on Saturday scoring twice in their impressive 3-0 win against Millwall. That saw Neil Warnock reveal to the media that he had already expressed his keenness to keep hold of Watmore to the 26-year-old. While the experienced manager also stated that he thinks he can get the best out of him if he remains at the Riverside.

The big festive Middlesbrough quiz: Can you get 20/20?

1 of 20 In what year were Middlesbrough originally formed? 1866 1876 1886 1896

It has now emerged that Middlesbrough are aiming to tie up a new deal for Watmore quickly, with other teams growing interested in the attacker’s current situation, per The Sun journalist Alan Nixon. Therefore, Boro could need to tie up agreement swiftly to avoid him moving on to another club in January.

Middlesbrough. Want to tie up Watmore fast. Contract runs out next month. Others keen. Done himself a big favour. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 13, 2020

The Verdict

Watmore has been excellent for Middlesbrough and two parties at the moment seem like the perfect fit for each other. Therefore, you would imagine that the attacker would be wanting to remain at the Riverside and continue the momentum that he has been building up over the last few weeks.

However, due to his impressive form he now has options to consider which could make Middlesbrough’s chances of signing him decrease.

Watmore could well choose to move on to another club potentially able to offer him a better contract, which leaves Boro in a tricky position when negotiating an extension.

Warnock though has put his faith in the attacker and you could see him continuing to get the best out of him were he to stay with Middlesbrough. Remaining at the Riverside at this stage looks like the best option for him and it would be a surprise to see him end up elsewhere.