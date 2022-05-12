Middlesbrough keen to muscle in on potential Preston, Leicester deal

Middlesbrough have asked Leicester City to keep them aware of developments on Daniel Iversen’s future with Championship rivals Preston North End keen to sign the goalkeeper permanently, according to the Northern Echo.

Chris Wilder is understood to want to strengthen between the sticks with Boro open to offers for both Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels this summer.

Newcastle United’s Karl Darlow is said to be a top target for the Teessiders but it appears Iversen is among the others on the list.

The 24-year-old has been hugely impressive on loan at Preston over the past two years and a report from the Northern Echo has indicated that the Deepdale outfit are now keen to sign him permanently from Leicester.

However, Boro have also been eyeing the Danish shot-stopper, who is under contract at the King Power Stadium until 2025, and have asked the Foxes to make them aware of any developments concerning his future.

Iversen has more than 150 appearances under his belt for EFL clubs already, including 71 for Preston over the past two seasons.

The Verdict

Iversen has been brilliant for Preston this season and it’s clear to see why Boro are keen to muscle in if there is a deal to be struck.

North End will hope that the 24-year-old’s positive experiences over the past two terms will give them an advantage but if it turns into a bidding war, you have to think that the Riverside outfit would be favourites.

Boro fans should be encouraged by this update on the pursuit of a new keeper as Lumley is not a top six Championship number one.

Adding Iversen or Darlow would be a significant improvement ahead of 2022/23.

Quiz: Which club did Middlesbrough sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

1 of 24 Joseph Desire-Job? Lens Nice Rennes Metz