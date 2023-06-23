Middlesbrough are the latest club to show an interest in Everton’s Ellis Simms, who is expected to leave the Premier League side this summer.

Middlesbrough join transfer battle for Ellis Simms

The 22-year-old striker joined the Toffees as a teenager, but he has struggled for minutes at Goodison Park, with his game time predominantly coming out on loan in recent years.

Simms had a productive spell with Hearts before joining Sunderland in the first half of the previous campaign. He impressed on Wearside, scoring seven goals in 17 appearances for the Black Cats.

That prompted Everton to recall Simms in the New Year due to their lack of options up top, but Simms was never a regular under Sean Dyche, even if he scored a crucial goal at Chelsea as the side survived in the top-flight.

Now though, a permanent move is expected, and a host of Championship clubs, including Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich and Sunderland all keeping tabs on the player.

And, according to TEAMtalk, Boro are the latest club to show an interest in the attacker, as Michael Carrick looks to strengthen his squad after they missed out on promotion last season.

The update explains that there is a worry that top scorer Chuba Akpon will move on, whilst Cameron Archer returned to Aston Villa after a successful loan at the Riverside Stadium.

Would Ellis Simms be a good signing for Middlesbrough?

It was quite surprising that Dyche seemed reluctant to use Simms during the run-in despite Everton’s lack of options, because he had done very well with Sunderland in the Championship. Not only did he score goals, but Simms led the line well with his strength, and he brought others into the game with his link-up.

So, this level of Championship interest was inevitable, and whoever does win the race for Simms will be making a very smart signing. From Boro’s perspective, they need reinforcements up top even if Akpom says, and they should do all they can to get this over the line.

The way they progressed under Carrick will make Middlesbrough an attractive option for players, so Simms would surely be keen on making the move to the club. This is one to monitor over the coming weeks, but it seems apparent that Simms will be leaving Everton, and that’s the right decision by the player at this stage of his career.