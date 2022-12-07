Middlesbrough keen on striking January transfer agreement for 25-year-old but face battle to recruit him

Middlesbrough are lining up a move for Rotherham United midfielder Dan Barlaser ahead of the January transfer window, according to this morning’s report from Football Insider.

The 25-year-old has been an integral player for both Paul Warne and successor Matt Taylor this term, recording two goals and six assists in 21 league appearances this term with the player making the step up to the Championship seamlessly.

Fellow Rotherham midfielder Ben Wiles had been linked with a move to Burnley in the summer – but as another one of the Millers’ key players – it’s now Barlaser’s turn to be linked with an exit from South Yorkshire.

Boro boss Carrick is believed to be a “big admirer” of the 25-year-old – but they look set to face a battle from other clubs for his signature – not just Rotherham who are extremely reluctant to lose him.

He is reported to be on the radar of other clubs too – with others also looking to take advantage of the fact his contract expires at the end of the season.

And the Millers need to cash in on him next month if they want to ensure they don’t lose him for nothing, with the 25-year-old not guaranteed to put pen to paper on fresh terms.

The Verdict:

It’s no real surprise that Boro are taking a closer look at their midfield area for a number of reasons.

Firstly, they need someone who can come in as a long-term successor for Jonny Howson who is probably coming towards the latter stages of his playing career now.

Secondly, Carrick has been using Hayden Hackney quite a lot and may be wary of working the youngster too hard during the early stages of his career, so may want to bring in an alternative.

As well as this, Massimo Luongo may leave the club in January on the expiration of his contract and it wouldn’t be a surprise if that happens considering he hasn’t made a major impact on Teesside just yet.

In terms of other areas they should look to address, there aren’t too many in fairness because Boro recruited well in the summer and have a decent number of options in quite a few positions.

Perhaps a winger or two would be ideal, as well as a marquee signing in the forward department to ensure they have enough goals in their team.

Apart from that though, not too much needs to be done, though Carrick will be keen to put his stamp on the team.