Middlesbrough are searching for a new goalkeeper after Zack Steffen's loan spell from Manchester City ended, with the USA international strongly linked with a move to Boro's Championship rivals Leicester this summer.

Boro have 22-year-old Sol Brynn and also Liam Roberts on their books, but the former could be primed for another loan stint away from the Riverside Stadium and Roberts will be nothing more than a back-up, so theoretically Michael Carrick could be on the lookout for two new stoppers in the coming weeks.

Seny Dieng is one of those that has been heavily linked, with Middlesbrough now reportedly upping their pursuit of the five-cap Senegal international after they pulled out of their interest in Newcastle United's Karl Darlow.

Dieng could be arriving at the Riverside Stadium from Queens Park Rangers in a double deal with winger Chris Willock, but there are also other options on the table either instead of him or to arrive alongside Dieng.

One of those is Tom Glover, who TEAMtalk claim has opened talks with Boro in regards to a move to Teesside this summer after his Melbourne City contract expired.

And he wouldn't be the first player who was plying his trade in Australia's A-League last season to be linked with a move to Boro this summer as an offer has reportedly been accepted for Central Coast Mariners winger Sam Silvera, who is poised to make the switch to Carrick's side.

Who is Tom Glover?

25-year-old Glover started his professional career with Tottenham Hotspur, having moved to London in 2014 and joined their youth setup at 16 years of age.

Glover was Spurs' regular goalkeeper in their reserve squad for a couple of years before he returned home to Australia in a loan move to Central Coast Mariners in 2017, but he played just four times in that season.

He also spent time at Helsingborg in Sweden in 2019 but did not feature for the club, and later that year it was decided that he would join Melbourne City permanently.

Ever since the second half of the 2019-20 season, Glover has been the first-choice for the Hearts, who are owned by the City Football Group and in his time there, the stopper has won the A-League Championship once and been part of a side that has been runners-up three times.

Glover has played 106 times for City in his four years at the club and kept 29 clean sheets, but he signalled his intentions to move on this summer when his contract expired and expressed his desire to return to the European game, which comes just as he has been called up recently to Australia's senior squad for the very first time.

Would Tom Glover be a good signing for Middlesbrough?

It's hard to say what kind of level the A-League is at compared to the Championship, but the fact that Boro are also swooping for Silvera, who has made an impact over on the other side of the world, suggests that it is improving.

If Boro are truly in for both Dieng and Glover though, then it suggests that the latter will have a fight on his hands for game-time at the Riverside Stadium.

He's clearly a man on the improve after several years of first-team experience in Australia, but it's hard to see Glover being first-choice immediately ahead of Dieng should Carrick sign both up.

And, if the Dieng deal falls through and only Glover signs, then the latter may prove to not be of the required standard - on a free transfer though it's somewhat worth the gamble.