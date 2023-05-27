This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Middlesbrough are one of the sides eyeing a summer swoop for soon-to-be former Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith this summer.

That is according to the Northern Echo, who claim that Middlesbrough are one of two north-east clubs interested in the 22-year-old.

Indeed, Sunderland are the other side credited with an interest.

With the links to Middlesbrough in mind, below, three of our FLW writers have discussed whether or not Galbraith would be a good addition at the Riverside Stadium this summer.

Would Ethan Galbraith be a good signing for Middlesbrough?

Adam Jones

Boro need to keep buying young players that they can sell on for a profit in the future if they want to give themselves decent transfer budgets to work with in the future.

Galbraith is a young player who has plenty of room for improvement, so he could either be a great asset for the club for the long term or be sold on for a sizeable fee.

It may take him some time to adapt to life at the Riverside but there are others who can step up to the plate in the short term if he needs time out of the starting lineup.

A replacement for Alex Mowatt and a long-term replacement for Jonny Howson will be needed though, so it's good they are seemingly targeting their midfield area.

Because he was brought through Manchester United's academy, Boro know he's had a good education and Michael Carrick may have even worked with Galbraith at one point, so this seems like a sensible addition.

Michael Carrick is set for his first summer transfer window in charge at the Riverside Stadium

James Reeves

Galbraith would be an intriguing signing for Middlesbrough.

He has shown his potential this season in League Two with Salford and he would represent a smart long-term investment for Michael Carrick's side.

There may be some question marks about how much game time Galbraith would receive at the Riverside Stadium, but there is no doubt it would be an exciting move for the 22-year-old to a club expected to challenge for promotion to the Premier League again next season.

Carrick will know all about Galbraith from his time at Manchester United and his judgement should be trusted, while as a midfielder, Galbraith will benefit hugely from Carrick's expert guidance.

On a free transfer, this would be a low-risk signing for Boro and one they should pursue.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This is potentially an interesting signing for Middlesbrough this summer.

Michael Carrick will be keen to put his stamp on the squad at the Riverside in his first summer window in charge, and Galbraith would surely be a Carrick signing.

The 22-year-old is set to be released from Man Utd, and the Boro boss is surely familiar with the youngster from his own time on the coaching staff at Old Trafford.

Having been on loan in League Two this season, the Championship is a big step up, but that should be aided by the fact Galbraith has also played in League One when on loan at Doncaster in 2021/22.

Whilst I wouldn't expect instant fireworks or brilliant performances from Galbraith, on a free transfer, and if it is done on the recommendation of Carrick, Boro should back their boss given the relatively small risk involved.