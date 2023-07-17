Middlesbrough have been incredibly active in the transfer market so far this summer without really splashing the cash, with Michael Carrick looking to replenish his squad following the disappointment of the play-offs in May.

Hot favourites to be promoted two months ago, Boro faltered against Coventry City in the semi-finals and will remain in the Championship for yet another year, but they will be among the leading fancies to be in the top six yet again thanks to the good work of Carrick in the dugout.

Last summer, Boro made big money through the sales of Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier, which allowed then-manager Chris Wilder to splash the cash on multiple additions.

There has been quite a few new names through the door at the Riverside Stadium so far but the Teessiders haven't exactly splashed the boat out, with modest deals done for winger Sammy Silvera, defender Rav van den Berg, attacker Morgan Rogers and QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng, all for undisclosed fees.

Tom Glover, an Australian goalkeeper, and forward Alex Gilbert both signed as well on 'free transfers' - the latter though required compensation paid to Brentford for around £1 million - and more fresh faces are expected to come in.

One position that Boro look well covered in is in-between the sticks, with Glover and Dieng adding to Liam Roberts at the club.

However, Carrick is said to be looking at yet another goalkeeper to add to his side in the form of Jamie Jones, as Alan Nixon is reporting via Patreon that the 34-year-old is wanted as experienced cover to their current options - which could suggest that Roberts is on the way out.

Blackpool are also pushing to sign Jones though, according to Sunday Mirror Sports Editor Darren Witcoop, which would be a move closer to his Liverpool roots and also potentially more game-time.

Who is Jamie Jones?

Jones came through the youth ranks at Everton but departed in 2008 at the end of his contract to sign for Leyton Orient - then of League One.

He played 179 times for the O's before moving back up north to sign for Preston North End in 2014, but in his two years at Deepdale he played just 20 times and spent time out on loan at multiple clubs.

Jones then signed for Stevenage in 2016, spending one year there as their first choice in League Two before making the move to Wigan.

In his six years at the DW Stadium, Jones only played 117 times as he was the regular starting goalkeeper in just one season - in 2020-21 when a League One club - but he did manage 18 outings in all competitions in the most recent 2022-23 season.

What is Jamie Jones' current situation?

Jones had been at Wigan for six years but this summer has seen his most recent deal come to an end.

Despite being in negotiations for him to potentially extend his time at the club even further, it has been confirmed by the Latics that Jones will move on for a fresh opportunity elsewhere.

That could potentially lead him to Teesside - although he would get very little game-time, if any at all if he does sign for Boro.