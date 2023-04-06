This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Middlesbrough are one of a number of clubs with Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos in their sights heading into the summer.

That is according to TEAMtalk, who report that Carrick's side are one of the teams eyeing a free transfer for the player this summer.

Boro face Premier League competition for his signature, but sitting third in the Championship, have top-flight ambitions of their own this summer.

With the Morelos links in mind, then, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on a Boro move for the Colombian.

Ned Holmes

Middlesbrough are likely to be in the market for at least one striker in the summer and you can see why Alfredo Morelos would make sense.

With Chuba Akpom linked to the Premier League and Cameron Archer set to return to Aston Villa, Michael Carrick will need more forward firepower.

We've seen for more than half a decade at Ibrox that Morelos is capable of leading the line and scoring plenty of goals.

The physicality of the Championship should be no issue for him and it does seem likely he'll be hungry for a new challenge - something Boro can take advantage of with his contract at Rangers expiring.

There are the disciplinary issues but Carrick may feel he can work on those.

.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Middlesbrough are very wise to be looking at potential striker signings this summer.

Cameron Archer is set to return to Aston Villa and given Chuba Akpom's contract situation - his current deal is due to expire in 2024 following an activation from the club earlier this year - Boro could cash in.

It's hard to say for sure whether Morelos' ability would translate to England and potentially the Premier League, but he has found the back of the net in Scotland fairly regularly when given the chance.

Indeed, during his time at Rangers, he has netted 122 goals and registered 58 assists, which is a record not to be scoffed at.

On a free transfer, he's well worth a punt for Boro if they can land him.

Sam Rourke

On a free transfer it's worth considering however his disciplinary record is alarming.

I'd be trying to seek players who you know you can trust not to be a liability at times and in Morelos you can't guarantee he won't do something like this.

His goal record is quite something though and it's not to be sniffed at so on a free transfer you can see the appeal.

I could see him thriving in the Championship but if Boro do manage to secure promotion to the Premier League, alternative options would seem more suitable.