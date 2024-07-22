Highlights Boro eyeing new striker, but Coburn's pre-season form prompts rethink on forward options for 2024/25.

Middlesbrough are in the midst of a big summer transfer window as Michael Carrick shapes his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Boro began last season in poor form, but managed to improve and eventually finished eighth in the Championship, four points off the play-off places, so have a platform to build on for 2024/25.

The club released their retained list ahead of the summer in May, with Paddy McNair and Liam Roberts leaving the club upon the expiry of their contracts, while Hayden Coulson and Jamie Jones have left permanently to join Blackpool and Salford City respectively and Sam Silvera has joined Portsmouth on loan.

Carrick has been busy adding new faces to his squad too, with former loanee Luke Ayling, midfielder Aidan Morris and winger Delano Burgzorg arriving from Leeds United, Colombus Crew and Mainz 05 respectively.

One existing Boro player that may have thought his future lay elsewhere this summer is 6ft 4in striker Josh Coburn, after a 2023/24 campaign that saw him drop in and out of Carrick's side.

The 21-year-old has been performing well in pre-season, however, and his form is 'causing a rethink' to the club's new forward plans, according to Teesside Live.

Coburn could get his Boro chance

After initially playing for Sunderland's youth sides, Coburn was scouted by Middlesbrough and joined as an U16 in September 2019, going on to sign his first professional contract at the club in January 2021.

He made his debut in April 2021, then scored his first goal for the club three days later at home to Sheffield Wednesday, as he burst onto the scene at the Riverside Stadium and remained in the team for the two final games of the season.

Coburn mainly featured off the bench throughout the 2021/22 season, yet netted five goals in 22 games and just five starts, including an extra-time winner against Tottenham Hotspur to send Boro into the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

He joined Bristol Rovers on loan in September 2022, and was tipped by then-Rovers boss Joey Barton to go on to play for England as he netted nine times in his first 15 league games, but then went on a goal drought and finished the season with ten goals in 35 League One games.

The 21-year-old was given a chance in Carrick's side last season, despite looking set to sign for Plymouth Argyle in the summer, and he scored five goals in 25 appearances in all competitions but was limited to just 12 starts and suffered a season-ending injury in February, with his future looking in-doubt heading into this summer.

Josh Coburn 2023/24 Middlesbrough Championship statistics Appearances 21 Goals 5 Assists 1 Shot on target % 39.1% Progressive carries per 90 1.81 Aerials won % 40.9% Stats as per FBref

Boro have made it acutely clear that they want to sign a new striker this summer, but are yet to do so, and Coburn's strong start to pre-season has made Carrick and co. reassess their forward options as the start of the season edges ever closer.

Before the summer, many would have expected Coburn to be heading out on loan ahead of the new campaign, but that may now have changed, and he could be in line for a back-up role behind star man Emmanuel Latte Lath in 2024/25.

Carrick has options as well as Coburn

Despite their desire to bring in a new forward to compete with Latte Lath, Middlesbrough have decent striking options as it stands, and it will take a real show of faith from Carrick to give Coburn enough chances in the upcoming season, given the options he has.

Delano Burgzorg arrived from Mainz in June, off the back of a relatively successful personal season on loan at Huddersfield Town where he registered seven goals and two assists in 33 Championship games, and is a winger by trade, but was mainly utilised as a number nine for the Terriers and may be so again for Boro.

Carrick also has Finnish international Marcus Forss at his disposal, who netted seven times in 21 league games in 2023/24, and youngster Sonny Finch, who broke into the first team last season and scored in a pre-season friendly against Bolton Wanderers on July 20, so looks set to be given further chances if he is not loaned out.

With that said, Coburn's potential spot in Carrick's squad seemingly hinges on his performances in training and pre-season games over the next few weeks, and if he does continue to impress, Boro fans could be seeing a lot more of him in red and white in 2024/25.