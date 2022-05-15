Middlesbrough join West Brom in chase for Blackburn Rovers star

Championship outfit Middlesbrough are keeping close tabs on Blackburn Rovers captain Darragh Lenihan ahead of the summer window, according to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

The 28-year-old, who has spent the majority of his career at Ewood Park, is out of contract in the summer and officials at the second-tier side are yet to come to an agreement with the Irishman over a new deal.

However, this delay is thought to be related to uncertainty regarding the managerial situation rather than finances, with Tony Mowbray’s departure creating uncertainty in Lancashire ahead of what could be an important summer for Rovers as they look to build on a reasonably positive campaign.

Quiz: 24 facts every Middlesbrough supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 WHAT DECADE WERE THE CLUB FOUNDED? 1870'S 1880'S 1890'S 1900'S

However, they are in danger of losing a few of their most prized assets this summer with Ben Brereton Diaz being heavily linked with a move away, Joe Rothwell already confirmed to be leaving this summer and Lenihan and Ryan Nyambe out of contract.

Centre-back Lenihan is already reported to be on West Bromwich Albion’s radar – and another potential second-tier option has popped up for the defender with Boro now thought to have taken an interest.

Chris Wilder’s side have released Sol Bamba and Lee Peltier recently and will no doubt be looking for replacements with the duo performing reasonably well during their time at the Riverside Stadium.

As per this same report from Nixon, the Irishman would be interested in a switch to Teesside if they are able to meet his £1m salary demands.

The Verdict:

Lenihan would be a great addition, though it remains to be seen whether he can force his way into the starting lineup ahead of Paddy McNair, Dael Fry or Anfernee Dijksteel, three players that performed well during the 2021/22 campaign.

You would have to keep Dijksteel on the right-hand side because he has played a big part in Isaiah Jones’ success, proving to be the layer of defensive protection needed for Jones to push forward.

Fry also has to be one of the first names on the teamsheet when available and McNair has also proved his worth, so he faces the prospect of remaining on the bench unless there are injuries.

In fairness, injury problems will always crop up so there will probably be plenty of opportunities for the Republic of Ireland international to make his mark at the Riverside, even if he doesn’t play in every game.

Looking to the long term, McNair could potentially return to the midfield to take Jonny Howson’s role, opening up a slot for Lenihan to fill in there. But if he is to join, he may need to reduce his wage demands slightly because that £1m salary is steep, despite his obvious quality.