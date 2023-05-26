Middlesbrough have joined Stoke City and Sunderland in the race for Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith, according to the Northern Echo.

The 22-year-old spent the 2022/23 campaign at Salford City, recording four goals and three assists in all competitions for the former League Two promotion chasers, who managed to force their way into the play-offs.

Playing an important role in a winning team, that has seemingly attracted the attention of others higher up the football pyramid, with the Northern Echo reporting that both Boro and Tony Mowbray's Black Cats are lining up offers for the young midfielder.

He will be available for free, having been released by Man United who no longer require his services. This decision from the Red Devils comes as no real surprise considering he hasn't had the chance to make a major impact for the first team at Old Trafford.

Who else is interested in Ethan Galbraith?

Not only are Boro and the Black Cats interested in the 22-year-old, but Manchester World also believes Stoke are interested in securing a move for him as a part of their potential rebuild this summer.

The same outlet has claimed that Newcastle United and League One side Derby County are the other teams in the race for him, with the former potentially loaning him out to an EFL side if they secure his signature.

It's unclear who is currently leading the race, but Michael Carrick's men and Mowbray's side may have edged ahead with both reportedly preparing offers for Galbraith.

Should Ethan Galbraith make the move to Middlesbrough?

Considering the options Carrick already has at his disposal, Galbraith wouldn't be a guaranteed starter and that isn't ideal for the 22-year-old who will want to be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Alex Mowatt may have left the club on the expiration of his loan deal, but Dan Barlaser could easily be a regular starter next season along with Hayden Hackney.

Jonny Howson has also signed a deal that will keep him at the Riverside next season, so Galbraith needs to seek reassurances about his game time before putting pen to paper on a deal.

He would also need to do the same if he engages in discussions with the Black Cats - because the Wearside club already have the likes of Dan Neil and Pierre Ekwah at their disposal.

His chances of starting at Stoke could be increased by Ben Pearson and Will Smallbone's departures - but he may not be trusted to start in the second tier straight away and Alex Neil will surely look to have as much competition in the middle of the park as possible.