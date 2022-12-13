Middlesbrough join Preston North End in transfer race for Aston Villa man

Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer is a top target for Middlesbrough and Michael Carrick in the upcoming January transfer window, TEAMtalk have reported.

And that could be a blow for Boro’s Championship rivals Preston North End, who are keen for the youngster to return following his successful loan stint at Deepdale in the 2021-22 season.

Archer netted seven times for the Lilywhites in the second half of last season, and despite a whole host of second tier outfits making their interest in his services known over the summer, then-Villa boss Steven Gerrard decided to keep him in the fold at Villa Park.

The 21-year-old has barely featured though and if Unai Emery can get his hands on another attacking option in the transfer window, then it is expected that Archer will be able to depart on a temporary basis.

Championship’s back! How much can you remember about Middlesbrough’s season so far

1 of 22 Who did Middlesbrough face on the opening day of the 2022-23 season? Stoke QPR Sheff Utd West Brom

In a recent interview, Archer’s brother Jordan claimed that North End would be Cameron’s number one destination if he were to have the choice of loan move for the remainder of the campaign.

However, Boro’s interest could scupper the dream return to Lancashire if the decision is made by loan manager Mile Jedinak, with Carrick wanting to strengthen his attacking options on Teesside with the likes of Marcus Forss and Rodrigo Muniz not firing this season.

The Verdict

It makes a ton of sense as to why Carrick would want to sign a new striker in January.

Marcus Forss hasn’t been scoring, Rodrigo Muniz does not seem to be fancied at all and perhaps could have his deal cut short, whilst Duncan Watmore is a good impact sub but perhaps nothing more, leaving just Chuba Akpom to get the goals.

Archer was electric at times when in the Championship with North End, and he will be eager to get the chance to impress on a regular basis once again.

This interest though could be a road-block for PNE’s chances of getting him back – despite their current higher position in the Championship table, Boro have the bigger budget and could offer Villa a better loan fee you would have to imagine.