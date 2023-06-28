Middlesbrough have taken an interest in Central Coast Mariners winger Sammy Silvera, according to the Northern Echo.

With Boro losing Aaron Ramsey on the expiration of his loan deal at the Riverside, they are seemingly on the prowl for another wide player to come in, with their lack of natural wingers a result of Chris Wilder's time in charge.

In fairness, Michael Carrick didn't sign a high volume of wide players in January, with the former Manchester United midfielder signing Ramsey but also opting to utilise the likes of Riley McGree and Marcus Forss in wide areas.

With Cameron Archer leaving though and the futures of Matthew Hoppe and Josh Coburn uncertain following their loan spells at Hibernian and Bristol Rovers, Forss could potentially be required in a central role next year.

That could make space for Silvera to come in.

Who will Middlesbrough have to battle for the signature of Sammy Silvera?

Scottish Premiership side Hearts and Championship club Plymouth Argyle have both reportedly had bids rejected for the 22-year-old.

Central Coast Mariners are in a strong position with his contract not expiring until the summer of 2025 - and that's why they have been able to reject proposals from these two clubs.

Although the Pilgrims have signed Julio Pleguezuelo, they have lost some previous key first-teamers including Niall Ennis and will be keen to bring in more players between now and the start of the season to give themselves a good chance of remaining in the second tier for more than one season.

Would Sammy Silvera be a good signing for Middlesbrough?

Isaiah Jones could be a good wing option to have along with the likes of McGree and Forss, but they could certainly benefit from having more natural wide options to give them something different going forward.

The last thing Boro will want to be is one-dimensional, so having players who can thrive both out wide and centrally could give them what they need to go on and secure promotion after missing out narrowly last term.

Recording eight goals and six assists in 29 competitive appearances during the 2022/23 campaign, Silvera can certainly be an asset in front of goal, but it remains to be seen how he would adapt to life in the English second tier.

You feel he could be a good signing though and if Boro can bring him in for a low fee, he's certainly someone worth taking a risk on.

Fellow Australian McGree could help him to settle into life at the Riverside - and that would only help Silvera's performances on the pitch.